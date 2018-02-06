Could ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Be Canceled? Show Is Reportedly ‘On Hold’ Ahead Of Season 9

Bravo TV has reportedly put filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey on hold as they continue to struggle to replace the empty space left by Siggy Flicker.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice and her remaining co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, were scheduled to begin production on Season 9 last week but thus far, nothing has happened and the hunt for a new cast member continues to pose a problem for the crew.

“Filming was supposed to start on February 1, and nothing has happened,” a show source told Radar Online on February 6.

As the insider explained, production is on hold because they simply don’t have enough women to begin filming the new season. In fact, the source suggested that if the network was unable to find someone soon, the show could be in jeopardy of a cancellation.

According to Radar Online, Teresa Giudice seems to be concerned about the possible cancellation of The Real Housewives of New Jersey because she is reliant on her Bravo TV paycheck. So, when it comes to her feelings about the situation, she hopes to begin filming Season 10 as soon as possible.

As fans will recall, Siggy Flicker quit The Real Housewives of New Jersey after feuding heavily with Margaret Josephs about a comment she made about Adolf Hitler. During an argument, Josephs had pointed out that although Hitler wasn’t a good man, he wouldn’t have killed her. Right away, Flicker was highly insulted because her father, Dr. Mordecai Paldiel, is a Holocaust survivor.

A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker) on Jan 23, 2018 at 11:07am PST

Following Siggy Flicker’s exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, producers reportedly demanded the remaining ladies of the series get the show “out of the gutter” and clean up their own behavior for the upcoming season. As Radar Online explained, the network wants the women to know that they have to make the upcoming season better than that of Season 8.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new epodes of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.