Meghan Markle Will Change The Royal Family Claims Her Bestie Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra might be one of Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids when she ties the knot with Prince Harry in May. Chopra has not confirmed her involvement in her best friend’s wedding, but she did dish on how Markle might change the royal family after she exchanges vows with Harry. What did Chopra say about the former Suits star?

Chopra Says Markle Will Change The Royal Family

According to NT News, Chopra believes Markle will help modernize the royal family by bringing women’s rights to the forefront. Chopra characterized Markle as being a typical woman who thinks about the issues facing women around the world and wants to change the status quo.

Chopra also believes that Markle will lead the family in the right direction, despite the focus being on Harry at the moment.

“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it. She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to,” Chopra shared. “So, I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else.”

Inside Chopra And Markle’s Friendship

Chopra rose to fame after winning the Miss World pageant back in 2000 and currently stars on the show Quantico. She was recently tagged by Forbes as being one of the highest paid actresses on television, bringing home around $12 million per year. Chopra is also longtime friends with Markle and is expected to be a part of her bridal party come May 19.

Although Chopra has not confirmed the bridesmaid rumors, she did say that fans will notice if she makes it to the wedding. Given Chopra’s close friendship with Markle, it would be a surprise if she isn’t included in the wedding in some capacity.

Who Will Be At The Wedding?

Markle and Harry have not revealed too many details about their upcoming nuptials. None of the wedding guests have confirmed that they will be attending the event as the royal family tries to keep a tight lid on things. Markle and Harry are expected to invite several different celebrities to the ceremony, including Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Serena Williams, and possibly even Barack and Michelle Obama.

The last two names on the list are a little less certain because of the political backlash the royal family might receive from the current sitting U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Astrologers See Positive Signs For The Wedding

Markle and Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19. According to astrologers, the couple picked the perfect time of year to exchange vows. When Markle walks down the aisle, Venus will be moving into the vicinity of Cancer, which represents family and home in the zodiac cycle.

Astrologers claim that this is a sign that Markle and Prince Harry will experience a more intimate relationship once they become man and wife. Either way, it’s clear that even the stars are aligning for Meghan Markle’s big day, which should easily be the wedding of the year.