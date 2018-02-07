NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Less Likely To Trade DeAndre Jordan

Center DeAndre Jordan could remain with the Los Angeles Clippers after the NBA trade deadline. That is the growing sentiment around league circles as the Clippers have yet to find a suitor for the NBA all-star. While there has been some serious interest in DeAndre Jordan, the Los Angeles Clippers have yet to receive an offer they deem as doable.

As many as seven NBA teams have had confirmed interest in trading for DeAndre Jordan. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Portland Trail Blazers were perhaps the teams which had the most desire to add Jordan. As of now, none of the trade talks have gained much steam.

The Los Angeles Clippers could have had a DeAndre Jordan trade in place with the Cavaliers; however, both sides are far apart on an agreement. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Cavaliers gave the Clippers an offer of J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, and their first-round pick for DeAndre Jordan.

One of the NBA trade rumors resulting in stalling a possible Clippers and Cavaliers swap is Cleveland’s reluctance to include the Brooklyn Nets’ pick. The pick could turn into an early lottery selection. It is an asset that the Cavaliers prefer to hold onto.

There is strong possibility that DeAndre Jordan may remain with the Los Angeles Clippers beyond the NBA trade deadline. Jason Miller / Getty Images

The Cavaliers’ unwillingness to part with the Nets’ pick was disproven. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Cavaliers are willing trade the pick for a younger star. DeAndre Jordan does not fit the description.

The primary holdup with the Los Angeles Clippers trading DeAndre Jordan is his contract status. Jordan can opt out of his deal after the season, making himself an unrestricted free agent. Any team that trades for DeAndre Jordan has to concern themselves with the prospects of him walking after the end of the season. Teams are uncertain about mortgaging their future on DeAndre Jordan without knowing if he is willing to pick up his player option.

The Clippers’ asking price for DeAndre Jordan has yet to be revealed. It is a given, however, that the Clippers would prefer at least one high draft pick in a trade. DeAndre Jordan will get dealt to a team that is open to the idea of the risk. DeAndre Jordan is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA.

Few teams are willing to add Jordan as a rental player. Giving up draft picks, knowing that Jordan will still be on the roster, is easier to sell to a fan base.

Most people believe that the Los Angeles Clippers will trade DeAndre Jordan in the closing moments before the NBA trade rumors. There is too much uncertainty regarding Jordan and his future. That could keep him in a Clippers uniform for the rest of the season at least.