Milo Ventimiglia Reveals If He’s Really Leaving ‘This Is Us,’ Says He’s ‘Truly Heartbroken’ By Jack’s Death

Milo Ventimiglia is opening up about his future on This Is Us following the heartbreaking death of his character Jack Pearson in the post-Super Bowl episode of the NBC show on February 4, and he’s also revealing how he really feels about the sad fate of Jack finally being revealed to the world after months of speculation.

Milo got pretty candid about all the heartbreak in a new interview with People this week, where he admitted that the impact of the death actually weighs pretty heavily on him.

“I understand the emotion of the episode,” the actor said. “I’m truly heartbroken when I think of how Jack’s passing impacts his family. It weighs on me.”

He then revealed what he’s learned from playing Jack over the past two seasons of the popular drama.

“You never know when you’re going to get certain moments,” Ventimiglia responded when asked how he’s changed because of his character amid rumors he and co-star Mandy Moore supposedly aren’t as close on the set as they once were. “Live life fully, love deeply and try to be happy.”

But just because Jack’s cause of death was officially revealed in the most recent episode titled “Super Bowl Sunday,” that doesn’t mean Ventimiglia will actually be leaving the show and saying bye bye to Pearson for good.

Despite This Is Us’s flashback and flashforward format, some fans wondered if Milo could be leaving the show in the wake of the episode which finally showed Jack’s death play out.

Twitter was flooded with viewers questioning if the episode was the end not only for Jack but also for Milo.

“Is anyone watching This Is Us?? If so does this mean Milo is leaving the show??” asked one fan following the most recent episode of the drama, while another tweeted, “Is Milo leaving the show then?? Or is he still gonna be in flashbacks?”

However, despite all the speculation across social media, the actor officially confirmed to People this week that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“I’m not going anywhere,” Milo told the outlet when asked about his future with the popular NBC show in the wake of the traumatic Super Bowl episode.

“There is still a lot to know about Jack Pearson!” he then teased of what’s to come in the wake of the heartbreaking death scenes.

As reported by Us Weekly, This Is Us fans were left devastated after it was revealed that Pearson lost his life in a fire while trying to save his family. Social media was flooded with distraught reactions from viewers.

Ventimiglia himself also weighed in on the heavy episode on social media, posting a poignant message for all those mourning the character on Twitter.

“Just so everyone knows it… #JackPearson lives in all of our hearts,” Ventimiglia tweeted shortly after the latest installment of the show aired on February 4. “He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us.”

“Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all,” Milo then continued in his sweet social media post, which has received more than 81,000 likes since he posted it late on February 4. “And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned. #ThisIsUs. MV.”

Season 2 of This Is Us airs on Tuesday nights on NBC.