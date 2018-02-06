Kris Jenner Says She’s ‘Really Proud’ Of Kylie Jenner For Becoming A Mom

Kris Jenner is speaking out about her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner becoming a mom in an interview for the very first time, where she confirmed that she’s “really proud” of the 20-year-old for how she’s handled her pregnancy and the birth of her first child.

Jenner spoke out about the latest addition to the Kardashian/Jenner family while attending the Rachel Zoe Collection Presentation and Dinner at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles on February 5, and she had nothing but praise for Kylie just one day after she confirmed the birth of her daughter, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed.

“I’m just really proud of her. It’s incredible,” Kris told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Kylie and becoming a grandma once again at the California event. “I feel very, very lucky.”

She then joked about all the babies joining the family right now, as Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant with her first child while big sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West celebrated the arrival of their daughter Chicago via a surrogate last month.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s a lot of little people,” Kris joked to the outlet of all the new additions joining the household this year. “I love it though. I love every second of it. It’s such a blessing.”

Jenner then admitted that she thinks she’s doing a “great” job as grandmother to the new arrivals and is giving herself “an A” for how she’s handled all her new grandchildren.

“Life is really good right now,” Kris continued in the interview, “and it’s all about the kids and the family and just keeping everybody happy and healthy.”

The mom of six also spoke to People about Kylie becoming a mom at the event on February 5, telling the site that the 20-year-old is already an “amazing mom” to her now 5-day-old baby girl.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“It’s a whole ‘nother dimension of love and family,” she then continued of the growing Kardashian/Jenner brood, adding that she’s “feeling so lucky to be where we are today. It’s really an exciting time.”

This marks the first time Kris had publicly spoken at an event about Kylie becoming a mom, though she did gush about the birth of her newest grandchild on social media shortly after the 20-year-old confirmed the big news to the world on February 4.

After Jenner shared an adorable video on her Instagram page titled “To Our Daughter” which showcases her pregnancy and love story with rapper Travis Scott, Kris then re-posted the video to her own account alongside a loving message for her granddaughter.

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on the social media site of her newest grandchild. “We are blessed beyond belief!”

Kris then also re-posted a message from her youngest daughter to her Instagram which explained why Kylie made the decision to keep her pregnancy private, as she mainly stayed away from the spotlight after it was reported last year that she was expecting her first child.

Kylie’s baby is Kris’s eighth grandchild. The star is already grandma to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while Kim is mom to North, Saint, and newborn baby Chicago. Rob Kardashian also has a daughter, 1-year-old Dream.