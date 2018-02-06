Kris Jenner Wages War Vs. Wendy Williams, Allegedly Forbids Her ‘KUWTK’ Family From Appearing On Her Shows

Kris Jenner is banning her famous Kardashian/Jenner daughters from appearing on any of Wendy Williams’ shows. Apparently, the momager was furious since the tactless talk show host continues to criticize her daughters for whatever they are doing.

Just recently, Wendy Williams called Kim Kardashian selfish when she debuted her newborn daughter Chicago West via Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy video. According to US Weekly, during the Feb. 5 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the host discussed the video where Kylie announced the birth of her first child.

Williams said that she thinks it was selfish of Kim to show up with her baby when it was supposed to be her younger sister’s moment.

“This is Kylie’s moment to do Kylie’s thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it’s selfish.”

The 53-year-old American host also dissed the youngest of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian sisters. She shamed Kylie by saying that the lip kit mogul “is a mess” since she is already a mom at a very young age.

Now, Hollywood Life reported that Kris Jenner is totally furious, so she forbade her family from ever appearing on William’s talk show.

“Kris is beyond angry at Wendy. She is dead to Kris, she’s dead to the whole family,” the insider allegedly told the publication.

Wendy Williams calls Kim Kardashian "selfish" for debuting Chicago in Kylie Jenner’s baby video: https://t.co/XRyNQHwbO0 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 6, 2018

It was said that aside from prohibiting her children from guesting on Wendy’s shows, the 62-year-old KUWTK momager also asked all their friends to snub and avoid her TV programs as well. The source revealed that Kris Jenner’s ultimate wish is to see Wendy Williams’ shows get canceled.

So the world found out about Kylie’s pregnancy AND got to see Kim and Kanye’s new baby for the first time. All at once. ON THE SUPER BOWL. Sounds like the work of Kris Jenner. pic.twitter.com/LgkMvkY1Xn — T. Lee (@curvegawdess) February 4, 2018

In any case, Wendy Williams and the Kardashians were once on good terms. In fact, Kim and Kourtney were on her show in 2011 while Khloe appeared later to promote their TV reality series called Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons. But lots of things have changed now and there is no trace of them being “friends” anymore.

Meanwhile, another insider close to Kim Kardashian shared that the reality star is not affected when Wendy called her “selfish” over Chicago West’s appearance on Kylie’s video. As a matter of fact, in response to the host’s remarks, Kim reportedly just laughed it off. She added that the Kardashians think Wendy is bitter and just using Kim’s fame so she can drum up free publicity for herself.