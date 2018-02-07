Best Fruits For Diabetes With Low Glycemic Index

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) stated that eating fruit is healthy for people with diabetes. Most fruits contain enough nutrients and are low in fat and sodium. However, some fruits are high in sugar, such as mangoes.

Fruits are high in fiber, which has a significant role in managing diabetes. Fiber can slow the absorption of sugar and control blood sugar levels. Eating a diet with fiber also lessens the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

People with diabetes should also watch their carbohydrates from food that could lead to blood glucose. Some fruits also have carbs. However, fruits have a reduced impact on blood sugar levels than foods such as candy bars and soda.

To determine which fruits are suitable for diabetics, check the glycemic index (GI), which shows the score from 1 to 100. The score indicates how quickly the fruits raise blood sugar levels. The low GI fruits are the best for controlling blood sugar levels, according to Medical News Today.

The following fruits have a low glycemic index, or GI less than 55, and may be best for those who have diabetes.

1. Apples

Apples are rich in fiber and vitamin C, which could lower the risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes. They could also reduce your bad cholesterol by 40 percent. They have only 77 calories and 21 grams of carbs. Apple skin is the most nutritious part, containing many antioxidants.

2. Berries

According to the American Diabetes Association, berries are considered the diabetes superfood. Berries are full of antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber besides having a low GI. Three-quarters cup of fresh blueberries contains 62 calories and just 16 grams of carbs. Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, or other types of berry could be a tasty dessert or breakfast for those who have diabetes.

3. Kiwi

Kiwi is an excellent source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. A big kiwi has 56 calories and 13 grams of carbs. It is delicious and a diabetes-friendly diet that could last up to three weeks in the refrigerator.

4. Pears

Another fruit that is an excellent source of fiber is the pear, which is also full of vitamin K. This fruit could be best to include in your diabetes meal plan.

5. Oranges

Oranges have low GI as well as being full of vitamin C. They contain 15 grams of carbs and 62 calories. Oranges are also rich in folate and potassium that could help normalize blood pressure.

6. Peaches

A comfortable and enjoyable diabetes-friendly snack are juicy peaches. This fruit is rich in fiber, vitamins A and C, and potassium.