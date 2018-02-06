‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff’s Fiancée Shares Their Heartwarming Courtship And Proposal Story

The Little People, Big World family is going to have another wedding! Jacob Roloff, Matt and Amy’s youngest son, has recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Isabel Rock. Their actual engagement happened during their Christmas vacation in Iceland last year, but the young couple only confirmed the news last week.

“We are finally ready to share with everyone… WE ARE ENGAGED!!!” Isabel posted on Instagram last Jan. 28.

Little People, Big World fans know Jacob Roloff as a reserved young gentleman. Since quitting the family’s reality show three years ago, the 21-year-old has maintained a private life away from the spotlight. But shortly after their engagement, Isabel shared details of their love story and how Jacob proposed to her in Iceland.

How They Met

In an article for The Knot, Isabel revealed that she met the former Little People, Big World star way back in 2011 when the two of them were still high school students. Isabel lives near the Roloff Farms in Helvetia, Oregon, but she noted that they hadn’t met as kids because Jacob used to go to a private school. According to Isabel, or Izzy as she’s fondly called by the Roloffs, she had an instant crush on the shy reality star.

“I thought he was so incredibly cute. And so, being the naturally outgoing person I am, I’d always sit next to him on the bus and strike up a conversation. Being the naturally quiet person he is, he would always hesitantly pull out his headphones and say ‘Hi’ shyly.”

Jacob and Izzy soon became good friends, but they only started dating the summer after graduation. They’ve been inseparable ever since. According to Izzy, their three years of dating were the “best years” of her life.

How Jacob Proposed

Jacob Roloff previously posted several photos of their engagement on his Instagram account. The youngest Roloff sibling told his followers that he popped the question on Christmas day, over a frozen pond in Iceland. He followed the proposal with a fancy dinner and gazing at the Northern Lights.

Izzy’s version of their engagement story is more detailed. She recounted that they spent the day separately so they could buy presents for each other. The young lady stated that she actually had an inkling that Jacob was going to propose to her that evening.

“While I waited at the hotel, I wrote in the card [for Jacob], ‘I can’t wait to spend forever with you, fiancé,’ because I just had a hunch what was about to happen. I figured if I ended up being wrong, I would just keep the card in my pocket and he’d never have to know!”

The moment she’d been waiting for happened that night over an icy pond. Jacob gave her his gift–a black box with a turquoise ring. Though the ring was “stunning,” Isabel stated that she felt disappointed that it wasn’t an engagement ring.

Little did she know that her boyfriend had another gift for her. Her dream engagement ring in rose gold with a princess-cut diamond. Jacob Roloff also put a more personal touch to the jewelry by making its wooden case himself.

“Within seconds, he started smiling mischievously, obviously catching my confusion. Right then, Jacob spun me around and said, ‘Alright, one more gift…’ and that is the moment he got down on one knee and asked the question I’d been longing to hear…He asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring. I said ‘YES!’ and leapt into his arms to hug him and we both cried.”

Isabel concluded her post by sharing a “family picture” of herself, Jacob, and their two dogs. Because the two both live in Oregon, their wedding will likely take place at the Roloff family’s sprawling farm. Jacob’s older siblings–Zach, Jeremy, and Molly–have all been married at the famous pumpkin patch.

Meanwhile, Little People, Big World is poised to air a brand-new season in March. It is still unclear whether Jacob Roloff will appear in the long-running reality show again.