Wendy Williams Slams Kim Kardashian For Debuting Chicago In Kylie Jenner’s Baby Reveal Video: ‘She’s Selfish’

Wendy Williams is at it again! The controversial talk show host threw more shade at Kim Kardashian, this time, for allegedly stealing the spotlight from Kylie Jenner using her new daughter, Chicago.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star introduced the world to her newborn daughter in Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s own baby reveal video.

In the 11-minute clip titled To Our Daughter, the 20-year-old lip kit mogul cuddles with little Chicago, while Kim watches on. Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream are also present in the nursery room.

Despite the happy family moment, not everyone seems happy with the unexpected debut of the newest addition to the Kardashian-West clan. Wendy Williams, in particular, calls out the reality star because of it.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the TV personality did not hold back in expressing her dismay with Kim’s latest controversy.

Wendy, who has criticized the mother of three multiple times in the past, accused her of stealing the spotlight from the Life Of Kylie star. The outspoken host even calls Kim “selfish” for debuting Chicago in a video, which was meant to be all about Kylie and her daughter’s big moment.

“Also in the video, we saw Chicago West for the first time, which is Kim and Kanye’s new daughter, which I thought was selfish,” Wendy said the show. “This is Kylie’s moment to do Kylie’s thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it’s selfish.”

And while Wendy thinks Kylie’s touching video is cute, she is convinced that the makeup maven’s situation is “a mess,” especially since she is only 20 years old, Us Weekly reported.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life claims that Kim Kardashian is just brushing off Wendy William’s latest diss. According to the webloid, the KKW Beauty owner is laughing off the tv host’s latest comments against her.

A source told the webloid that Kim is not fazed by Wendy’s mean remarks, adding that the 53-year-old tv personality is “a bitter, delusional troll.” The same source added that Wendy is just “using Kim’s name to drum up publicity yet again.”

Wendy’s “selfish” remarks came just days after she called out Kim for posting nearly nude photos on her Instagram account. At that time, the tv host claimed that the reality star is clearly desperate to stay in the spotlight, adding that her husband, Kanye West, probably doesn’t pay her much attention.

Kim, on the other hand, already made it clear that she has a rocky relationship with Wendy. Recently, the reality star included the talk show host in her “haters” list and sent her a shady Valentine’s Day gift — her new perfume inside a giant chocolate heart.