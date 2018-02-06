WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments On The Curb Stomp Returning As His Finisher

After a dominant run as the Shield, Seth Rollins turned his back on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, splitting the group and joining Triple H and The Authority. Rollins would then receive assistants, the J&J Security (Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury), as he would weasel his way to many victories. Rollins would win the Money in the Bank match, which would qualify him to cash-in his briefcase on anything within one year.

Rollins’ choice of cashing in his briefcase would surprise many, as he would run out during the main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California. The conclusion of the match saw Rollins pinning Reigns and winning his first WWE Championship. The decision to cash-in the briefcase at the biggest stage of the year was bold, unique, and has not been duplicated yet.

Earlier in the evening, Rollins competed against Randy Orton, continuing their rivalry which caused a major rift in The Authority. Due to the inability to work together, Orton was forcibly removed from the faction and received a vicious Curb Stomp. At WrestleMania 31, Rollins tried to execute another Curb Stomp, but Orton was able to turn in into an incredibly impressive RKO for the win.

The Curb Stomp was one of Rollins’ standout maneuvers and was quick enough to hit on anyone at any time. However, Rollins suddenly stopped performing the move, leaving people puzzled as to why. Rollins revealed on an episode of Talk is Jericho in 2016 that the move was banned due to Vince rethinking it from a PR perspective. Aside from the move having a violent connotation, the fact that the move could be easily imitated by young children did not sit well with the Chairman. As a result, Rollins adopted the Pedigree, and eventually transitioned into a jumping knee strike.

The Curb Stomp would return on a recent episode of Raw against Finn Balor, leading him to victory. Seemingly, the move has returned, because Rollins teased it during his tag team champion match with Roman Reigns against The Bar.

Rollins explained to the Des Moines Register his thoughts on returning the Curb Stomp, which is now called the Blackout.

“I was pretty excited to reconnect with an old friend,” Rollins said. “It’s been three years since I’ve been able to perform the move. Obviously, it got a nice reaction from the crowd and from the online audience as well. It was exciting to bring it back and hopefully moving forward it’d be a nice piece to add to my arsenal.”

One of the best ways to excite a crowd is for a wrestler to perform their finisher out of nowhere, and the Blackout certainly has that quality.