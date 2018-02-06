‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rainy Brown Writes A Sweet Note For Mom Ami After Battle With Cancer

While the Alaskan Bush People children have been active on social media, they rarely mention their parents, especially during the times that their mother, Ami Brown, was fighting late-stage lung cancer. But recently, Rainy Brown wrote a sweet note dedicated to her mother.

Rainy, 14, posted a photo of herself and her mom on Instagram.

“I would just like to give a very honest thank you to the most amazing woman that’s ever walked this earth,” she wrote in the caption. “Not only am I lucky enough to have met an angel and know an angel, but that angel is my mother.”

Rainy went on to say that Ami, 54, inspires her more than anyone. She feels blessed for having someone like her in her life, someone who supports her in everything.

“You’ve never judged me or punished me but only taught me with love and with leading by great example,” she continued. “You’re the reason I am who I am and the reason I keep fighting, because if the sweetest most honest happiest person such as yourself can do it? So can I.”

It can be remembered that sometime in 2017, Rainy opened up about having depression at an early age. She shared that because of her young age, some people dismissed her depression as just puberty.

Ami was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer earlier last year, but she was able to go through it. She went through a rigorous radiation treatment and chemotherapy, and her weight even went down to a deadly level. Now, Ami is in remission and while still weak, she has gained weight and is doing much better. She has been a fighter and despite being given a mere 3 percent chance of surviving cancer, Ami chose to keep her faith and get on with the battle. Rainy seems to be taking inspiration from her mother’s experience and how she was able to survive the year.

Ami will still undergo scans every three months to check whether her cancer has returned or not. But the Brown family has left California, where they stayed for over a year during Ami’s treatment. A report from Radar Online said the family has relocated to Seattle instead of Colorado where they previously planned to build their new Browntown. They left their homestead in Alaska after Ami’s diagnosis so she can be near the hospital for her medical needs. It is unclear whether Ami, Billy, and their grown children are planning to return to the bush. Fans have also been waiting for any news on the return of Alaskan Bush People for a new season on Discovery Channel. The network is yet to make an announcement on that.