Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Love Story Movie Adaptation: Lifetime Casts Title Roles In ‘A Royal Romance’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story will soon be ready to hit the small screen as Lifetime finally casts actors to play the title roles in the TV movie adaptation, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, ahead of their royal wedding.

With only three months until the royal couple exchanges their vows, Lifetime has finally decided on the actor and actress to portray the real-life love birds in the most talked about whirlwind romance of a royalty.

According to E! News, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will be brought to life by relative newcomer Murray Fraser as Princess Diana’s 33-year-old son and Jessica Jones star Parisa Fitz-Henley as the 36-year-old former Suits actress.

Based on the report, production of the small-screen film, led by Michael Weiss and Meredith Finn, will commence later in the week and would include Vancouver and Los Angeles in their settings.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that the TV movie, which will be directed by Menhaj Huda based on a script from Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli, has been set with an airdate before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 18 at the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, E! News said Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will cover all the juicy details about the highly speculated whirlwind romance, including a chronicle of their courtship, the history of how they first laid eyes on each other thanks to mutual friends, the difficulties of keeping their relationship a secret, and more.

It is also expected to dissect the intense global attention they received since announcing their relationship that eventually led to an engagement, particularly on issues like Meghan’s status as a divorced woman and her life as an American actress.

Considering that rumors and truth about the couple have already mixed in the pools of online media, it would prove to be a challenge for Lifetime to accurately portray the couple.

Even so, the entertainment company responsible for William & Kate: The Movie, which aired just 11 days prior to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding, already started well with their choice of actors as People noted how Fitz-Henley bears a very close resemblance with Meghan while Fraser appears to sport the same messy ginger mane and beard as Prince Harry.

Jamaican/American Actress #ParisaFitzHenley (@ParisaFH) to star in Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan, 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance' via @THR – https://t.co/zue1QlBprf — Abka Fitz-Henley (@AbkaFitzHenley) February 5, 2018

Aside from their looks, Fitz-Henley and Markle share the same biracial background and experiences, making Lifetime’s decision to cast her for the role of the Suits actress very intriguing.