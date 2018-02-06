Jamie Dornan Says He Is ‘Getting Too Old’ For ‘Fifty Shades’ And Playing Christian Grey

Fans of the Fifty Shades books by E.L. James and the movies inspired by the original trilogy are eagerly anticipating the release of the third movie in the franchise, which is set to debut in theaters on February 9. With the release of Fifty Shades Freed, it marks the end of Jamie Dornan’s run as Christian Grey, and while the actor has never made any secret of how he feels when it comes to this character, it seems that this really is the end of Dornan’s Christian.

According to E! News, in a new interview with Jamie Dornan, the actor shared that he really feels as if he is “getting too old” for everything that this series required of him. As fans of the original book series know, E.L. James first released three books in the Fifty Shades series, which these movies were based on, and since then she has also released new books told from Christian Grey’s perspective. It is because of these new books that Jamie Dornan was asked whether or not Fifty Shades Freed would officially be his last movie as Christian Grey.

The actor said that he really thinks that this is it for the movies because there really are no books left to turn into films. Although Jamie Dornan did acknowledge that there were new books written from his character’s perspective, he did point out that, “I guess we’ve already seen…we’ve done those films, the same story,” which means that it is unlikely a movie would be done just because it is told from Christian Grey’s point of view.

Jamie Dornan on playing Christian Grey: 'I like him a lot more now than I did in the first film!' #FiftyShadesFreed #FiftyShades pic.twitter.com/C95Fn9gARf — Lorraine on ITV (@ITVLorraine) February 5, 2018

Jamie Dornan said that even if the author keeps writing stories for these characters, he really does believe that at this point he and Dakota Johnson are just “gettin’ too old for…for this.” Of course, the actor specified that it is really him that is going too old for playing Christian Grey.

Over the course of the interview, Jamie Dornan was also asked about his character, and the actor admitted that he does like the man a lot more in the third film, than he did when they first started filming the movies. Dornan said that he believes that his character has gone through a lot of changes because of his relationship with Anna, and over the course of the three movies he ultimately became “a better version of himself.”

While Jamie Dornan is clearly ready to say goodbye to Christian Grey and the Fifty Shades franchise, by the conclusion of the movies it seems that the actor has finally grown to at least like the character he has spent the last few years playing. For fans of the actor and the movies, Fifty Shades Freed is one last chance to see these characters in action, and it is also a chance to say goodbye to the franchise.