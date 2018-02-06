‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast & Crew Injured In ‘Multi-Car’ Crash En Route To Iowa, Tour Cancelled

The Dancing with the Stars cast and crew were injured after one of the tour buses for the DWTS: Live! Light Up The Night show bound to Iowa got into a fatal, multi-vehicle crash.

At around noontime on Monday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a traffic accident on I-35 involving approximately 70 vehicles, Mirror UK reported.

Speaking to E! News, the ISP said one person was reported dead on the spot, while five others incurred critical injuries.

A statement from the DWTS tour production team confirmed that one of their tour buses was included in the vehicles that collided and eased fans’ worries about the condition of the members of the cast and crew of the live tour.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa,” the statement posted on Instagram read.

“All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries.”

However, the statement did not mention the names of the cast and crew that incurred “minor injuries.”

Before the accident, Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz, a runner-up joining dancing pros and DWTS Season 5 winner Jordan Fisher in the 71-date tour, posted an update on Twitter about the inclement weather he witnessed from inside the bus he was riding.

Riding in the bus on our way to the show tonight in Ames, Iowa, looking out the window at the snow covered ground in this crazy blizzard listening to unreleased songs of a band I was in 8 years ago… — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) February 5, 2018

Mirror UK noted that it wasn’t immediately clear whether Muniz was riding the bus that was involved in the accident.

Because of the unexpected turn of events, the Dancing with the Stars show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, Iowa is canceled until further notice, the Stephens Auditorium Facebook page confirmed.

As of this writing, there is still no update whether the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour set for Tuesday in Rockford, Illinois will push through. What we do know for sure is that the cast and crew’s health is being prioritized, based on the statement from a DWTS spokesperson posted on Instagram.

“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled.”

Jordan Fisher, one of the celebrity performers in the show joining pro dancers Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert, and others, imparted a message to DWTS fans shortly after news of the accident emerged.

Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes. https://t.co/CLCOD3R0rx — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Iowa DOT shared an image of the crash site involving the DWTS tour bus.

Southbound Interstate 35 is now blocked between Exit 113: 13th Street and Exit 111: US 30 (Ames). The road is blocked due to numerous crashes. Check https://t.co/CPBR3EshtU for updates/ pic.twitter.com/2SWieqRVFB — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) February 5, 2018

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, the highway has been reopened for travelers North- and South-bound.

Update 2/5 at 6:20 p.m. – I-35 in Ames in now reopened to traffic in both directions. — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) February 6, 2018

This article will be updated as soon as more information is released.