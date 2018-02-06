Walt Disney World Ticket Price Increase Likely Coming Soon – History Of Price Hike Dates And Amounts

February has arrived and hardcore fans of Walt Disney World know that usually means an increase in ticket prices, and the rumors have already started. With tickets to the major theme parks going up in February each of the last four years, many have come to expect it now. While Disney hasn’t said anything officially and won’t, until it happens, it is best if everyone is prepared and ready by knowing the history of dates and ticket price increase amounts.

No matter what business it is, inflation is just something that happens and the same can be said for theme parks. Prices will rise on food and merchandise and resort stays and tickets, but that’s just how things have come to be in the world today and it also happens in the magical world of Disney.

Word has started going around in the WDW Magic forums that the ticket price increase is likely coming sometime this month but that shouldn’t be a huge surprise. Each and every year since 2014, the ticket price increases have happened in February and it is quite likely that it is going to happen again in 2018.

With that being said, it’s time to look at the history of ticket price increases as far as dates and what guests should be prepared for this year.

Last year, the ticket price increase at Walt Disney World and Disneyland happened the earliest it had in a long time. As reported by Inquisitr, it was 2016 that seasonal pricing was introduced for one-day tickets and some new expiration policies were implemented in 2017.

2017

Price Increase Date: Feb. 12

Increase Amounts: $0 to $5

2016

Price Increase Date: Feb. 28

Increase Amounts: $0 to $19

2015

Price Increase Date: Feb. 22

Increase Amounts: $3 to $6

2014

Price Increase Date: Feb. 23

Increase Amounts: $4

2013

Price Increase Date: June 3

Increase Amounts: $1 to $6

2012

Price Increase Date: June 3

Increase Amounts: $4

2011

Price Increase Date: June 12

Increase Amounts: $3

Going back farther than 2011, the ticket price increases typically happened in August going back to 2006 when they happened in January. Now, those with Annual Passes also need to be prepared as the prices on those typically go up at the same time as the daily tickets.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have a lot of projects going on right now with new rides, brand new lands, and a lot of other exciting events. In order for those things to take place and become realities, it’s going to take the money needed to build, and that is where the ticket price increases come in. While there are just rumors right now, these dates and other numbers should help you get ready for the inevitable in this month of February.