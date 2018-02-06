‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb. 7: Victor Stuns Nikki, Hilary Resorts To Blackmail & JT-Vikki Bond

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, February 7, reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will try to do something special for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) but it won’t go according to plan. Victoria has been working so hard lately, so J.T. wanted to take her mind off business for a few hours.

According to SheKnows Soaps, an unexpected guest gets in the way of J.T.’s plans with Victoria. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) fight will spill over to Victoria’s house. The details are fuzzy, but it will put a real damper on J.T.’s romantic evening.

The tension is building between Phyllis and Chelsea. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that one of them is bound to blow up and cause drama.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. will try to apologize to Victoria for the added stress. She will reassure him because Phyllis and Chelsea’s drama isn’t his fault. Even so, J.T. will feel terrible about it all.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will make a bold move that will stun Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor may have learned about her hot hookup with the handyman. It’s not out of the question to assume that Victor has eyes all over the city. Victor could confront her about Arturo (Jason Canela).

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Victor and Nikki’s marriage is more of a business arrangement. So if Victor is angry about her hookup, it would be surprising. Young and the Restless spoilers state that just because they aren’t in a traditional marriage doesn’t mean jealousy cannot happen. Victor doesn’t have the reputation of being one that can share with others.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has a blackmail scheme in mind. After a few months of wondering if Hilary has really changed, it looks like we have our answer. She hasn’t. It isn’t clear who she plans to blackmail. It wouldn’t surprise Young and the Restless fans if it was related to the office she keeps asking Devon (Bryton James) to give her.

One thing is for sure; there is big trouble brewing in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.