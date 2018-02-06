‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Red Carpet Photo Of ‘CBB US’ Houseguests Emphasizes They’re Given Special Treatment

The latest photo released by CBS regarding the inaugural season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, presumably shows how the cast members are being given special treatment when compared to players on civilian seasons of Big Brother. In fact, according to the image, the entry that each cast member is given into the Celebrity Big Brother abode is fit for a star who’s attending an industry event or a special gala.

In the CBB US promotional image, the celebrities are lined up as they wait to get into the Celebrity Big Brother house. Each is seen posing on a red carpet behind a velvet rope, indicating CBS is truly giving them the star treatment, as reported by Buddy TV.

This is drastically different from the manner in which civilian Big Brother players are ushered into the reality show house. During regular seasons players can be seen standing in small groups next to show host Julie Chen and may only enter the home when told to do so.

In the CBB US promo photo, the celebrity closest to the front door of the house is Metta World Peace, so this may indicate he will be first to walk inside. As noted by Buddy TV, if Metta is the first to enter, this may not bode well for the basketball legend since historically the first cast member to enter the Big Brother house has “never won the game.”

Excited for #BBCeleb? Head to the live feeds NOW to sneak a peek at what's going down in the house. That's right, feeds are LIVE for a limited amount of time. Watch here: https://t.co/y8E3BeMn9V pic.twitter.com/91IdDsx6wv — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 2, 2018

When taking a closer look at the photo, one could argue that it looks slightly Photoshopped, which could mean the order in which the Celebrity Big Brother cast members appear in the image is simply a CBS creation.

The Photoshop assertion is supported by the fact that Julie recently appeared on The Late Show and told Stephen Colbert that Omarosa was a late addition to the cast and the other 10 CBB US houseguests would only learn of her participation in the game during the premiere episode, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. This calls into question the entire photo, including the order in which the celebrity houseguests will enter the Celebrity Big Brother house and the red carpet and velvet rope star treatment depicted in the image. Additionally, each of the celebrity’s reflections is absent from the shiny floor in front of them.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out the truth about who will enter the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition house first, as the show premieres in just days.

The entire cast of the first-ever U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother includes Omarosa; former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez; reality star Brandi Glanville; UFC legend Chuck Liddell; actor James Maslow; actress Keisha Knight Pulliam; Tony Award winner Marisa Jaret Winokur; singer Mark McGrath; basketball star Metta World Peace; TV personality Ross Mathews; and American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. As noted, the longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.