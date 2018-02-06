‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Brings Kevin Back For Chelsea’s GC Escape

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea Newman’s (Melissa Claire Egan) days in Genoa City are numbered, and she’s going to need one heck of an exit strategy considering all the trouble she’s caused lately. This week, Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) is vibing Nancy Drew and figures out that Chelsea hacked the website and skimmed profits from Fenmore’s. Phyllis soon takes her suspicions to Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and the walls close in on Chelsea. It’s a good thing that she’s got friends in high places and will tap Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to get her safely out of town, but he needs help from Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart).

Chelsea Cornered By Blackmailer

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Chelsea’s past catches up with her. Fans are wondering why, all of a sudden, would Chelsea go back to running cons and squirreling away cash? She wasn’t planning to leave Nick – that’s not why she’s acting shady lately. In fact, as you can see in the recent CBS daytime promo, Chelsea is being blackmailed and it’s none other than her old friend Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) who is tormenting her, but why would he do this?

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Jordan leaked those nude pics of Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan), he ruined his new career as a photographer. Hilary put out the word that Jordan released the photos and now he can’t get any clients to trust him to work with them. Jordan’s petty act of vengeance means that his new legit life hit the skids and when he couldn’t get work on the right side of the law, he decided to turn on Chelsea for a big payday.

Don’t mess with Chelsea next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/DlitQHqMLR — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 3, 2018

Chelsea Runs Scared To Victor

If you look at the YR spoilers video above, you’ll see Chelsea runs to Victor after she gets an ominous text. Chelsea tells Victor, “Someone knows the truth about Christian.” The text asks if she had “a nice visit with Christian’s real father” referring to her going to the Newman crypt. Chelsea initially has no idea who’s blackmailing her, and the text from a burner cell sends her spiraling into a panic. Fortunately, The Mustache is ready to help Chelsea clean up her mess as part of Melissa Claire Egan’s departure.

“Someone knows the truth about Christian.”

Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that it’s Friday that Chelsea gets the text that threatens to out the secret that would wreck her relationship with Nick. Given what Chelsea has done with Fenmore’s, the truth is she’s already fractured her bond and broken his trust. Chelsea acted innocent when Nick found the cash in the bathroom vent and will be furious when he discovers she’s the one that hid it, not his brother Adam Newman (Justin Hartley). Chelsea is soon desperate.

MAJOR drama ahead for Chelsea and Nick. Get the scoop from @soapsindepthcbs! #YR pic.twitter.com/fuU9iELCX6 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 2, 2018

Victor Brings In Kevin To Help

When Chelsea goes back to the Newman crypt, she discovers the money she hid there is gone and that she’s been followed, but is it her blackmailer revealing himself or Victor keeping tabs on her? With Greg Rikaart back for February sweeps as Kevin Fisher, Y&R spoilers tease he will help identify who’s tormenting Chelsea and will discover that it’s her old pal Jordan. Although Jordan and Chelsea once ran grifts together, when the chips are down, it’s a dog eat dog, and he turns on her.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jordan’s blackmail destroys her life and Nick dumps her. With nothing to keep her in Genoa City, Victor and Kevin help Chelsea make plans to run away and get a clean slate. Catherine Bach is rumored to return as Anita Lawson, Chelsea’s mom, during sweeps, leaving many to assume that it’s for a funeral and Chelsea might die. With Greg Rikaart back, though, it looks more like a faked death funded by The Mustache with Kevin providing tech support.

Someone get Kevin some smelling salts! #YR pic.twitter.com/coAOB5qhfl — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 6, 2017

What’s Next For Chelsea?

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers hint that no matter how Chelsea leaves Genoa City, her exit will be written so that she can return. Some Y&R spoilers predict that Justin Hartley returned for Melissa Claire Egan’s exit so that Adam and Chelsea can get their happy ending. This nicely puts to rest all the incessant talk of Adam’s resurrection by showing him alive, not recast, and then gone with Chelsea so that fans can have closure and move on from the ridiculous daily resurrection rumors.

What do you think? Are you thrilled to see Greg Rikaart back to help with Melissa Claire Egan’s departure? Are you ready to see Adam and Chelsea ride off into the sunset thanks to The Mustache and hacker Kevin? Catch up on the latest Y&R spoilers on recast Kyle firing Jack, Victor romancing Ashley with Nikki’s blessing, and talk of Genie Francis reprising the role of Genevieve. Watch CBS daytime for new episodes of YR and check back here often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers.