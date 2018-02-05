Kylie Jenner Baby Drama: Kris Jenner & Travis Scott’s Mom Reportedly Butt Heads In Delivery Room

Kylie Jenner has officially announced her pregnancy and the birth of her baby daughter, and while her social media has been flooded with messages of love and support, it seems that the latest Kardashian/Jenner kid didn’t come into the world drama free.

According to a Feb. 5 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby girl on Feb. 1, and there were plenty of family members in attendance. Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner appeared via Facetime, while Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner sat by Kylie’s bedside. Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and his mother were also in the delivery room. While things seemingly went well during the birth, there was some alleged tension between Kris and Travis’ mother, Wanda.

One Kardashian insider reveals that Kris Jenner and Travis Scott’s mom didn’t “see eye-to-eye” on everything while Kylie Jenner was giving birth. The insider goes on to say that Wanda thought Kris was “way over the top.” The source adds that things got so bad in the delivery room that Kylie Jenner had to tell her mom to “shut up and stand back” because she was ordering Wanda around.

However, this is reportedly not the first time that Kris Jenner has butted heads with Travis Scott’s mother, Wanda. The two also allegedly got into a tiff about the arrangements for Kylie Jenner’s baby shower. Things got so bad that Kylie was forced to tell her mother that both she and Wanda are the baby’s grandmothers and will be apart of the little girl’s life “whether they like it or not.”

Kris Jenner isn’t used to sharing her grandchildren with other grandmothers due to the fact that Kim Kardashian’s mother-in-law, Kanye West’s mom, has passed away. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend’s parents also passed away. However, she did reportedly butt heads with the mother of Blac Chyna. It remains to be seen whether Kris will also have a strained relationship with Tristan Thompson’s mother as Khloe Kardashian prepares to give birth to her first child with the NBA player.

Kylie Jenner has yet to reveal her newborn daughter’s name, and fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the little girl.