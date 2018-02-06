This ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Thinks Ariana Madix Should Open Up Her Mind To A Tom Sandoval Engagement

Ariana Madix has long made it clear that she doesn’t want to get married or have children. However, at least one of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars isn’t okay with her decision.

According to Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix should be a bit more open-minded about the possibility of settling down because it is what her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, wants.

“My advice is that Ariana softens up and becomes OK with the idea of maybe an engagement [and] starting a family,” Stassi Schroeder said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine on February 5.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been dating since the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 2 and at the end of Season 3, they were seen making plans to move in together and unfortunately for Sandoval, that may be as far as he gets.

Throughout the past few seasons of the show, Madix has said that she is not open to the idea of marriage and noted that kids simply aren’t for her. Meanwhile, Sandoval has often spoken of marriage in a different light and during Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney’s wedding in 2016, he admitted to thoughts of marrying Madix and even brought those thoughts to her attention. Still, Madix hasn’t yet changed her mind about tying the knot.

A post shared by Ariana Madix (@ariana252525) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

While Ariana Madix may not be open to the idea of getting married, she and Tom Sandoval are quite happy with one another, despite a slight tiff during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Madix and Sandoval butted heads during an episode of the show last month after Madix chose to reveal a shocking audio tape of Jax Taylor to his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright.

Because Tom Sandoval didn’t think Brittany Cartwright should have heard it after hours of drinking, he slammed Ariana Madix for his decision. Then, because Madix felt Sandoval was defending Taylor’s behavior, she got mad at him.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.