‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will’s Memory Loss Is Becoming An Issue With Fans

Days of Our Lives spoilers haven’t yet revealed when or if Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will get his memories back. As viewers know, Will was killed by the necktie killer, Ben Weston, but then was revealed to have been resurrected by Stefano DiMera’s henchman, Dr. Rolf. Although Will’s friends and family were thrilled to find him alive, it was revealed that he had absolutely no memories of his life in Salem at all. This has been Will’s major hurdle since returning home.

According to a February 5 report by Soap Hub, many Days of Our Lives fans feel like Will needs to regain his memory very soon. Over 87 percent of DOOL fans who were polled said they are growing tired of Will’s amnesia and want to see the memories come flooding back in the very near future. If this were to happen, then Will would remember his life in Salem, and his marriage to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Currently, Will has filed for divorce from Sonny and is seeing his romantic feelings for Sonny’s former fiance, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), grow. Will and Paul’s friendship is starting to blossom, and it seems like it is only a matter of time before the two end up becoming more than friends. When this happens, it seems that Days of Our Lives fans may see Will’s memories return and the love triangle get even more complicated than it already is.

Days of Our Lives fans have no idea what is in store for Will, Sonny, and Paul. However, many viewers have spoken out about wanting to see Will and Sonny together at the end of all of the chaos. Sadly, this would mean that Paul would be left out in the cold, unless the soap opera is willing to bring in a new character to become a new love interest for Paul or Sonny, depending on who Will eventually picks.

Days of Our Lives fans have been waiting patiently for Will Horton’s memories to return, but their patience may be wearing thin as the weeks roll on. It seems only time will tell how Salem’s most dramatic love triangle will eventually play out.