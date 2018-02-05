Nate Diaz Is Reportedly ‘100 Percent’ Interested In Replacing Injured Max Holloway At UFC 222

It’s been two years since Nate Diaz has stepped into the Octagon to fight. However, Bloody Elbow reports that he may be interested in coming back for UFC 222. Last month, Diaz stated that he is sick of sitting around and he wanted to return to the UFC. At that time, he suggested that he was looking to come back by June. However, Max Holloway’s injury could bump up his return to March.

After Nate’s fight with Conor McGregor two years ago, he joked that he might never fight again. He had a huge payday, and he could have comfortably retired. In fact, UFC President Dana White joked that if he were Diaz, he would retire. Nate isn’t interested in retiring as he still has something to prove as a fighter.

Nate explained a few years ago that he loves to train for a fight. He enjoys cutting weight and getting “fight ready.” It isn’t a huge surprise that he wants to step into the Octagon to replace Max Holloway at UFC 222. Lance Pugmire of LA Times reveals that he spoke to Nate personally and he told him that he is “100 percent” interested in replacing Max Holloway.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway had pulled out of his headlining championship fight against Frankie Edgar due to a leg injury.

Previously, Nate said he would only return to the UFC for a championship fight against Conor McGregor, who he choked out in a short notice fight at UFC 196. In the McGregor rematch at UFC 202, Diaz lost the fight.

It’s unlikely that Nate would fight Conor in March. However, it is possible that he would jump in a save the UFC 222 main event for Max Holloway. McGregor hasn’t committed to returning to the UFC yet. There have been talks that Conor could return in the Summer.

The best option to fill in for the @BlessedMMA void at #UFC222 is @NateDiaz209 and he tells me he’s ???? interested….make it happen @ufc — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) February 4, 2018

Another option is to bring Brian Ortega to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222. The fight takes place in less than a month, and now no one knows who will fight at the main event. The fans hope that the UFC and Nate Diaz can come to an agreement for him to replace Max Holloway.

UFC 222 takes place Saturday, March 3, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.