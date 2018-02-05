Chelsea DeBoer Calls Kailyn Lowry A Good Mother After Public Drama With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star

Chelsea DeBoer is one of the more relatable stars on Teen Mom 2 as she manages to stay out of the drama on the show and on social media. Even though people have plenty of things to say about Chelsea, it sounds like she’s handling the situation better than most of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars. DeBoer doesn’t get into screaming fights on Twitter and she doesn’t take the time to clarify rumors about her and her family. As it turns out, she is very protective of her two children and her marriage. The South Dakota resident is currently filming the next season of the show and it sounds like she’s standing behind her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry based on the drama she’s been going through.

As fans saw on Teen Mom OG last week, some of these girls are close when the cameras are not filming. Amber Portwood called Maci Bookout to tell her about her pregnancy. It’s no secret that Chelsea and Kailyn are friends, as they are often bonding when they are filming Teen Mom 2 reunion shows. According to a new tweet, Chelsea DeBoer is now revealing that she feels Kailyn is a good mother and she should pride herself on being a mother.

Watson’s first birthday party! ???????? A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 21, 2018 at 12:43pm PST

In other words, Kailyn shouldn’t listen to people who are slamming her parenting. For months, Teen Mom 2 viewers gave Lowry a hard time as she revealed she had gotten pregnant with a third man. Of course, viewers had plenty of things to say about the entire situation, even though Lowry had chosen to get pregnant due to her doctor’s advice about her chances of carrying another child. Perhaps Chelsea didn’t say anything at the time, as she wanted Lowry to speak out herself about the situation. But it is possible that DeBoer isn’t happy to learn what her new Teen Mom 2 co-star is saying about Lowry. Briana DeJesus has said several things that aren’t nice and maybe Chelsea just wants her friend to know that she has a support system in place.

Chelsea DeBoer is currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2. It’s possible that her storyline could include another baby.