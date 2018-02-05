Melania Trump Refuses To Hold Donald’s Hand Again: Watch Video Of Awkward Moment As Trumps Leave White House

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump had another awkward moment leaving the White House on Monday, February 5. As seen in the attached NBC News video, Melania appears to hide her right hand beneath her yellow coat, which was worn like a cape over her shoulders, as reported by the Inquisitr, as Donald reached for her hand. Twitter users mentioning “Melania hand” are soaking up close-up photos of the incident, with body language between the Trumps being interpreted as severely awkward.

The NBC News video shows Donald appearing to reach for Melania’s hand several times, with one awkward moment showing Trump stopping suddenly, causing Melania to change directions, with the president placing his hand on his wife’s stomach instead. Melania continued to walk, and Trump placed his hand on her back and placed his arm around her, with the president patting his wife’s back several times. However, social media users are noting that Melania did not appear to reach out to touch her husband during the strange exchange.

As reported by Addicting Info, the body language between Melania and Donald did not go unnoticed by those paying close attention to the first couple as they walked to Marine One en route to Ohio.

WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House on their way to Ohio pic.twitter.com/unoZ5xyEXN — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2018

Some of the comments flowing into Twitter about the interaction include those noting how Melania holds her purse in the hand that is at times closest to Trump’s hand, allegedly in order to avoid holding her husband’s hand.

Plenty of commentators on Twitter are blaming the manner in which Melania has been wearing her coat as a cape as a move that is simply not a fashion statement but a way to shield her hand from holding her husband’s hand. Even Trump’s supporters are publishing tweets on Twitter that are advising him to try and hold Melania’s hand as she ascends or descends the stairs of Air Force One and Marine One, especially due to the tall heels the first lady tends to favor.

A sampling of the comments flowing into Twitter about the hand-holding situation between Donald and Melania can be read below.

Melania Trump accused of avoiding holding Donald’s hand again. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Some of the comments list the variety of reasons that the individuals believe Melania allegedly avoided holding Trump’s hand.