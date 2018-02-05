Kailyn Lowry’s Son Lincoln Playing Bigger Role In ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama With Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry is currently focusing on her three kids. The Teen Mom 2 star has hinted that she’s single and is spending her time with her kids. She recently revealed how she gets a babysitter to watch her two youngest children so she can spend more time with her oldest son, Isaac. While Lowry has focused on her children, it sounds like Javi Marroquin’s ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus can’t let go of the drama. On Twitter, she’s been saying things about Kailyn, and Teen Mom 2 fans have called her a drama queen. It sounds like she may be bitter about her breakup with Javi Marroquin and how Kailyn will still get to see him because of their son, Lincoln.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry shared an article about how Marroquin had apologized to her. However, fans were quick to point out that these two need to be cordial for the sake of their son, Lincoln. Many fans revealed Javi needs to be nice to Kailyn and that she needs to show him respect so Lincoln can see that they get along. When the Twitter drama played out with Briana, it seemed like no one thought about the children. However, fans are starting to bring up Lincoln all the time, so he’s taking a new focus on the entire thing.

Even though Javi Marroquin broke things off with Briana, he recently went to Miami to support her while she was getting plastic surgery. She revealed she wanted plastic surgery after having two children, something that Javi had a hard time supporting. But it sounds like he’s starting to take a step back and only get involved as much as he needs to. These days, Briana can’t stop gossiping about them on Twitter, but it sounds like Kailyn and Javi are putting Lincoln first, as they should. Some fans have questioned why Briana’s two daughters are not playing a bigger role in her decision to gossip on social media.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have no plans to get back together, but it sounds like she could be thinking about starting a friendship with him. He recently appeared on her podcast, which is a huge step in the right direction.