Leaked Duggar Email Makes Fans Wonder If The Family Schedules Weddings Around Bride’s Ovulation Cycle

Every married Duggar, bar Jinger Duggar Vuolo, has announced that they are pregnant almost exactly three months after tying the knot. Fans are now wondering if there is credence to the rumor that the family plans the ceremony around the bride’s ovulation.

A few days ago, it came to light that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s father-in-law leaked her previously secret due date in an email from his business account. The email then became public over concerns of the Forsyth family inviting Mike and Debbie Pearl, notable proponents of corporal punishment, to their family camp for an event.

Rumors have been floating around that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin, got pregnant before they tied the knot. While it’s hard to tell for sure from the due date, if Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth didn’t walk down the aisle pregnant, she most probably got pregnant on her honeymoon. This means that the wedding was scheduled right during her ovulation.

Michelle Duggar, the family matriarch, has been famous for ensuring that everyone in the house is aware of when she is ovulating, as while she was having children, it was imperative for her to track. Now that the mother of 19 has retired from making babies, it’s possible she’s passed this down to her daughters.

Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar announced Kendra was expecting three months after they tied the knot as well, with her due date showing that she also likely conceived during their honeymoon.

Jessa and Jill, also adult Duggar children with two sons each, announced they would be expecting a baby just three months after they tied the knot as well.

Many critics of the family worry that the Duggar women are given no other option but to have countless children. With no further education and no job experience, they have little recourse to leave if things go sour with their spouse.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s long-suffering wife, decided to stay with her husband even after it was revealed he had been cheating on her. Anna Duggar was also pregnant three months after tying the knot with Josh and has since had four more children, which has made it impossible to leave.