Katie Maloney Attends ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Event After Being Fat-Shamed By Kevin Lee On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder hit the red carpet over the weekend in honor of Fifty Shades Freed.

Ahead of the film’s upcoming February 9 premiere, the Vanderpump Rules stars posed with the stars of the movie, including Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, in Los Angeles.

“Mr. Grey will see you now. Last night at the [Fifty Shades Freed] event,” Katie Maloney wrote in the caption of a photo taken at the screening.

In the photo, Katie Maloney was seen posing on the red carpet with her arm around Jamie Dornan as she showed off her figure in a black gown and matching purse. On the other side of the photo, Stassi Schroeder appeared to be much more casual in a white blouse, blue overcoat, and dark bottoms.

Stassi Schroeder also shared the same photo on her own page.

Katie Maloney’s red carpet outing comes just days after Bravo released a clip of tonight’s new episode, which features a shocking moment between Maloney and her boss at SUR Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump. As some may have seen, Maloney is seen breaking down during a conversation with Vanderpump after revealing that Vanderpump’s longtime friend, event planner Kevin Lee, accused her of gaining a substantial amount of weight.

Understandably, Maloney was taken aback but the hurtful statement.

In other Katie Maloney news, she and husband Tom Schwartz were recently faced with a rumor on Vanderpump Rules that suggested he had been unfaithful to her while out at a club with one of Lala Kent’s friends. Although Schwartz denied making out with the woman in question, Maloney was upset about the allegations against him and encouraged him to slow down with his drinking.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married in August 2016 as cameras rolled for the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5. Prior to their wedding, the couple faced claims of Schwartz cheating on Maloney with another woman, which he denied.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.