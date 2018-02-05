Tom Brady Imitates Melania Trump, Claims Online Chatter After New Photo Emerges

Melania Trump can take some solace in the old adage that claims “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” but this might seem a bit cockeyed to some as that imitation is said to be coming from NFL great Tom Brady this time around. Melania has become quite the fashion icon, and women all over the world are paying attention to her choices in outfits, accessories, and especially her shoes. But when an NFL football great is reportedly dressing in the same fashion as the first lady, this might not be what some fans want to see from their burly New England star quarterback.

All eyes were on Brady going into the Super Bowl over the weekend and when photographers captured a few photos of Tom Brady arriving at the U.S. Bank Stadium and published them, it started an online comparison of Brady to Melania Trump. According to Indy 100, despite Brady reportedly being worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $180 million, it hasn’t “afforded him much of a fashion sense – or at least one that isn’t easily mocked.”

Brady is one of only two players who has won five Super Bowls, and he is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. He has a lot going for him, so when he showed up in an outfit that didn’t seem to coincide with some of his fans’ idea of how a quarterback should look, the online world started buzzing. As you can see in the post below, Brady looked very business-like in his attire, which is how some who came to his defense online described his outfit.

Tom Brady showing up to the super bowl looking like Melania Trump. Eagles winning this game. pic.twitter.com/mfMpkRgsK0 — #BroadwayBaker (@SpamuelJohnson) February 4, 2018

Brady wore a gray duffel coat with a black turtleneck shirt, and he topped this off with sunglasses as an accessory. Indy 100 does admit that ordinarily this would be considered a “smart and sophisticated look for a sportsman.” But this weekend was like no other, as the man behind that “sophisticated” look was about to bring the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl win — or so that was the mindset of the fans up until the final score indicated a different outcome.

There was so much online scuttlebutt about Tom Brady doing a Melania Trump imitation via attire that a conspiracy theory once again surfaced. Lad Bibble asks, “Is the NFL’s Tom Brady part of the fake Melania Trump conspiracy?” This was a sarcastic question, but it does seem to suggest just how ludicrous these Brady-Melania comparisons really are today.

Once Brady’s picture showed up online, folks couldn’t help but make those comparisons to Melania Trump. People posted their comments on Twitter under the heading “Tom Brady Looks Like Melania Trump.” A few of those comments are seen below.