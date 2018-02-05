Celebrity Fans Celebrate The Philadelphia Eagles First-Ever Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high in the hours following their historic Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots. After the underdog Birds’ 41-33 victory over the longtime Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia team was celebrated by big-name fans who have been waiting for an Eagles win for years.

While Philadelphia’s own Pink was on hand to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, other Philly natives also made the trip to Minnesota to watch the Eagles finish out their successful quest to take home the Lombardi trophy.

Actor Bradley Cooper, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs of Rydal and Jenkintown, was caught on camera numerous times making animated faces while housed in a cozy box seat alongside Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. In 2012, Cooper famously returned to his hometown to film the Oscar-nominated film The Silver Linings Playbook, where his character, Pat Solitano, was also an Eagles fan, but the real Bradley Cooper proved to be a way better Philly fanatic.

Bradley Cooper made headlines for his good time at the Super Bowl where he was caught on video doing his best imitation of a flying eagle. Cooper called out “Fly Eagles Fly” as he waved his arms in celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles and their great game.

Actor David Boreanaz, whose father, Dave Roberts, was a longtime weatherman for Philadelphia WPVI news station, posted a video of his reaction to the Eagles Super Bowl win.

“We just won the Super Bowl!” the actor screamed.

The moment @Eagles won the Super Bowl! The city of Philadelphia and all the fans have waited so long for this. This team defined all odds and silenced all the people who said they were done. We are just getting started Philly! https://t.co/QXBg7b0zeI — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) February 5, 2018

Diehard Eagles fan Will Smith showed off his Eagles pride in a social media video that featured him wearing a Nick Foles jersey and showing off an Eagles keychain.

Actor Sylvester Stallone, a star so beloved in Philadelphia that a Rocky statue stands proudly in the city, posted an Instagram photo that showed him overlooking the football stadium while wearing a Stallone Eagles jersey.

“Yo Eagles, ya did it!” Stallone wrote.

YO, EAGLES YA DID IT !!!!! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PST

Philadelphia-born actor Kevin Bacon paid homage to some of his favorite Philly foods like cheesesteaks and Tastykakes before posting an eagle emoji after his hometown team’s long overdue Super Bowl win. In addition, everyone from NBA legend Kobe Bryant to disgraced Philadelphia comedian Bill Cosby took to social media to react to the Philadelphia Eagles big win.

????! — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) February 5, 2018

As soon as the four zeros went up – my memory went to a black and white photo of Steve Van Buren running with the football in the snow. Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles for winning SuperBowl LII #EaglesSuperBowlChamps#PhiladelphiaEagles #RIPSteveVanBuren pic.twitter.com/OCIzIk5kcW — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Philadelphia fan Kevin Hart couldn’t contain his excitement over the Eagles win. The drunken comedian attempted to get onto the stage following the Eagles win at U.S. Bank Stadium, and during a post-show interview alongside Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, Hart dropped an F-bomb before admitting it was time for him to go home.