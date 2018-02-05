‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bridge Wedding Shocker – Ceremony Interrupted

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from a hot new CBS daytime promo promise “a wedding shocker” as the Bridge nuptials come to a screeching halt and everyone’s eyes turn toward the stairs at the Forrester mansion. From the tone of the video, it looks like a shocking interruption that could ruin Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) big day. However, before you get too worried about the wedding going up in flames, think again.

Any Troublemakers At The Wedding?

B&B spoilers from the new video show that it’s a packed house at the Forrester mansion. Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) is there, and she’s back to brunette! For those critical of her flaxen dye job, she’s back to her usual, so maybe it was for another project. Also, on hand is Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck), but there’s no sign of her ginger sister. Spoilers say Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) won’t crash the wedding because she’s busy trying to tempt Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) into romance.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers show that Julius (Obba Babatunde) and Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford) are in attendance along with daughter Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and her husband, Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). Rick gave his blessing to the union, and he’s clearly shown when the ceremony comes to a halt, so he’s not causing problems either. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is there flying solo because Liam refused to be her plus one.

You're invited to a Forrester wedding… here comes the romance, a best man with big moves and a wedding shocker! Don't miss the big day everyone has been waiting for, this week on #BoldandBeautiful! ???????? pic.twitter.com/A0dA2SMI7j — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 4, 2018

The Big Interruption – Who Is It?

Bold spoilers reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is too focused on flirting with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to make trouble for his big brother and his bride. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) are hosting the event and cheering for Bridge, so the event doesn’t stop because of them either. Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) would only interrupt for a lemon bar emergency, and that seems unlikely.

B&B spoilers show Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is there, and she even catches the bouquet, so she’s not the problem. Steffy will be keeping a close eye on her rival, especially after she catches her mom’s bridal arrangement, but don’t expect any brawling from Liam’s ladies to stop the ceremony. Finally, some have speculated that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would interrupt the proceedings, but that’s just not true. Kimberlin isn’t back until the end of the month, on February 27 and February 28, for scenes at Il Giardino.

Donna Is The Wedding Shocker

If the CBS soap wanted it to be a true shocker, they shouldn’t have leaked word that Jennifer Gareis was back as Donna Logan. Even the actress let it leak that she’s back on Wednesday, February 7, which is the date of the Bridge wedding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal the wedding kicks off mid-week, the same day that Jennifer is back as Donna. No doubt the big surprise that turns all the heads is Donna there to stand at her sister’s side as she weds Ridge (yet again).

B&B spoilers reveal the wedding wraps on Thursday, and the reception kicks off on Friday. The reception will be eventful with Maya and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) sharing a tender moment behind Rick’s back. Thorne and Katie also enjoy a flirtation that will upset Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) when he finds out. But don’t worry about the wedding. Spoilers reveal Brooke and Ridge are declared man and wife and that nothing spoils the magic of their most recent wedding ceremony.

Catch up on the latest Bold spoilers on Bill’s plan to keep Sally from seducing Liam, Ridge’s plot to punish Bill, the unsubstantiated rumor about Ashleigh Brewer, and all the other action coming the week of February 5-9. Watch CBS daytime for new episodes of B&B, and check back often for more Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and news.