Melania Trump All Smiles Wearing Yellow Coat, Sweater And Brown Leather Skirt Leaving White House With Donald

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump smiled and waved upon leaving the White House on Monday, February 5. The Trumps were on their way to Andrews Air Force Base, en route to a trip to Ohio for a dual visit. As reported by David Smith of The Guardian, Mr. and Mrs. Trump left the Oval Office at 11:55 a.m. Whereas President Trump wore his standard dark suit, tie and a long coat, Melania stood out in her bright yellow coat and yellow sweater. Melania topped off the sunny look with a brown leather skirt, as well as a pair of tall heels that included an animal print, as seen in the below photo.

As seen in the above video and photos throughout the article, it was hard to distinguish whether or not Melania’s skinny stilettos had the typical red bottom style of her favorite shoe designer, Christian Louboutin. President Trump, meanwhile, did not stop and come closer to answer questions from journalists.

Trump could be seen patting Melania on the back as she walked toward Marine One.

According to Fox 19, Donald and Melania are visiting the Cincinnati area, with live coverage of Mr. Trump’s visit will be available for mobile users to watch.

Melania Trump donned yellow and brown leather upon leaving the White House. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Trumps are expected to arrive at Lunken Airport around 1:35 p.m, with President Trump expected to head of to Blue Ash as Melania goes to Children’s Hospital at 2 p.m. As seen in the below Twitter tweet, Melania wrote that she was looking forward to visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center as President Trump tours Sheffer Corporation, around the same time. Trump is expected to give a speech.

Very much looking forward to visit @CincyChildrens today & learn more about their efforts in combatting the effects opioids are having on our children & how we can continue to work towards ending the #OpioidEpidemic. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile, reactions to Melania’s yellow coat worn slung over her shoulders, along with her matching yellow turtleneck sweater, are pouring into Twitter. Reactions to Melania’s leather skirt are also flowing into the social media networking site as well.

Melania may have chosen such a bright and sunny color in order to brighten the day of the sick children she plans to visit, according to the Daily Mail. Mrs. Trump will also learn more about the opioid crisis at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.