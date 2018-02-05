‘Sister Wives’ Fans Speculate That Mykelti Brown Padron Is Pregnant

Mykelti Brown Padron of Sister Wives has been married a little over a year. The couple seems to be getting along very well, and In Touch Weekly shared the news that fans are speculating that this couple could expect their first child together.

However, it seems that fans might be a bit confused. Mykelti has been posting on her Instagram about her little boy, but along with it she is posting pictures of her new dog. She seems to be really excited about the new puppy in her life. So far, this is the only boy she has admitted to having.

Kody Brown asked if they would wait at least a year to have a baby. The couple was married a year in December, so if they were going to start trying for a baby, then they might have already done it or could even already be expecting one. Maddie Brown Brush already had her first child, so it wouldn’t be surprising if another grandbaby was on the way for the Brown family very soon.

There will also be two big weddings coming up soon for the family. Aspyn and Logan Brown are both engaged. Logan has been engaged for a bit but didn’t actually share a wedding date or anything yet. The fans would love to see these weddings on the show. Logan brought his fiance on the show when they were dating, but fans haven’t had a chance to get to know Aspyn’s fiance yet.

As the Inquisitr already shared, there are rumors flying that Sister Wives could end up being canceled after this season. The ratings just aren’t as high as they used to be. A source shared that they already took a pay cut, but that it might not be enough to keep the show around for another season.

Fans would love to hear the news that Mykelti Brown Padron is expecting. For now, everyone is just going to have to wait and see. Don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives when they air on Sunday nights on TLC. There will be a new episode next week after the show skipping a week due to the Super Bowl.