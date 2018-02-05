‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Reveals Name And Due Date Of Their Baby Boy

Amber Portwood wasted no time getting pregnant with the first child of her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

According to a new Instagram post shared by Glennon on February 4, the Teen Mom OG star is due to give birth to her second child this May after striking up a romance with Glennon while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition for WEtv last summer.

“Bomb’s Away! Little James’ due date: MAY 13th, Mother’s Day! One day before Amber’s actual birthday,” Andrew Glennon wrote in the caption of a photo of a unicorn. “She was born on Mother’s Day 1990. The stars really aligned on this one.”

Amber Portwood spoke of the possibility of naming her second child James months ago but at the time, fans wondered if the moniker would actually serve as the child’s middle name, not his first. Now, they know for sure that Portwood and Glennon’s baby boy’s name is James — and that he will be arriving in just over three months.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon confirmed their relationship on the Teen Mom OG star’s Instagram page in mid-August of last year, around the time filming ended on Marriage Boot Camp. Weeks later, while on vacation in Hawaii, Portwood discovered she is pregnant.

Prior to dating Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood was caught in a troubled relationship with Matt Baier, who attempted to convince her to elope with him in Las Vegas last year. As fans will recall, Baier wanted to marry Portwood during a trip to Sin City and became upset when she didn’t want to get married without her family present. Portwood and Baier then butted heads over his alleged encounter with another woman and last summer, after failing to make amends while filming Marriage Boot Camp, they went their separate ways.

