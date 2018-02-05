‘This Is Us’ Promo Photos Released For ‘The Car,’ Jack And Rebecca’s Love Story Lives On In Haunting New Video

This Is Us is ready to take viewers on a trip in the Pearson family car. The upcoming episode of the NBC drama, titled “The Car,” will give viewers a look back at the Pearson family’s life through their trusty Jeep Wagoneer, a car that has taken them to grandma’s house, the mountains, camping trips, college visits, and much more. As usual, there’s sure to be plenty of flashbacks and plenty of tears in “The Car.” Promos for the new This Is Us episode also show Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three dressed in black clothing as they get ready to go to Jack’s funeral.

NBC has released four new photos from “The Car” episode of This Is Us. Two photos show Rebecca behind the wheel, while another shows the young version of the Big Three pretending to drive, with 10-year-old Kevin (Parker Bates) in the driver’s seat. Another photo shows teen Randall (Niles Fitch) making a phone call. The episode looks to be set mostly in the past with scenes set in the 1980s and 1990s. A promo for the episode, which you can see at the end of this article, also reveals that old family friend Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) will either show up at Jack’s funeral or stop by to visit the now-widowed Rebecca after her husband dies.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In an interview on the Today show, Mandy Moore revealed that the “Car” episode of This Is Us will be “even more heartbreaking” than the Super Bowl episode that featured Jack’s death. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia also verified that “The Car” will be brutal.

“I tell you, next week: Mandy Moore. She really goes through it in the next episode,” the This Is Us star told Esquire.

In the aftermath of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) gut-wrenching death on Super Bowl Sunday, This Is Us has released a bonus video that highlights his love story with Rebecca. The heartbreaking video is narrated by Jack, with some of the audio taken from his vows on his wedding day and his later speech to Rebecca just before they briefly separated due to his alcoholism.

You can see the video about Jack Pearson’s life below.

You can see a promo for the This Is Us episode “The Car” below.

The “Car” episode of This Is Us airs Tuesday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.