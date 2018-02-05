Suspect In Death Of Indy Colts Linebacker Edwin Jackson Is Twice-Deported Illegal Alien, Police Say

The motorist who stands accused of allegedly killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe early yesterday morning is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police contended that the suspect was drunk while behind the wheel and operating his vehicle without a license. He is currently being held in Marion County, Indiana, Jail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have placed on hold on the suspect.

Authorities believe that Monroe, 54, pulled over to the shoulder on I-70 near Indianapolis at about 4 a.m. because Jackson wasn’t feeling well. They were both standing outside of the car when the suspect allegedly plowed into the duo with his F-150 and killed them.

Indiana State Police identified the suspect as Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, who had been deported back to Guatemala in 2007 and 2009, the Indianapolis Star reported. Orrego-Savala apparently fled the accident scene on foot, but police captured him shortly thereafter. He reportedly gave the police a fake name, Alex Cabrera Gonsales, at that time and also told cops the he was from Mexico.

The suspect had a blood alcohol level of about twice the legal limit, the Daily Mail claimed, although authorities separately indicated that the results of a toxicology report are pending, as are criminal charges.

A state trooper on return patrol discovered the crash and apparently inadvertently struck one one of the victims’ bodies in the center lane as he slowed down.

'Drunk' driver who is accused of killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson is a Guatemalan illegal immigrant https://t.co/DSnXR8XNZr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 5, 2018

Jackson, 26, and Monroe were both tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

A star at Georgia Southern University after growing up in Atlanta and lettering as a high school student in football and wrestling, Edwin Jackson was signed professionally in the NFL by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent but was later released. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts in late 2015 initially on the practice squad and went on to play in all of the Colts games in the 2016 season, starting in half of them, during which he made 16 tackles. Injuries sidelined him for the 2017 season, however.

Tributes poured in from the Colts organization and Jackson’s teammates who affectionately nicknamed him “Pound Cake.” Georgia Southern officials also praised Jackson as an outstanding young man.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own. Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

Jackson’s family released a statement that read, in part, that “Edwin was an amazing young man that filled our lives with joy and pride. He was kind, thoughtful, humble and passionate about football and loved his family. We ask that all who were blessed to have crossed his path remember him and his amazing smile,” 11Alive.com reported.

