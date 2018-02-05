Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo has some choice words for Kylie Jenner after Jenner announced to the world that she had given birth to a baby girl at the age of 20. Manzo wants Kylie Jenner to think of all of the teen girls who look up to her, for better or worse, and realize that they may want to emulate her. However, Manzo says on Twitter that being a young mother isn’t always fun, and most girls aren’t in the same financial state as Kylie.

Dina Manzo Thinks Kylie Is Glamorizing Pregnancy At 20

And former RHONJ star Dina Manzo knows what she is talking about because she was in her early 20s when she had her daughter, Lexi. Manzo would like Kylie Jenner to be real instead of glamorizing unplanned pregnancy at such a young age.

“Maybe think about putting out a ‘don’t try this at home’ kinda thing for your very young fans that look up to you.”

Radar Online said that Manzo continued with harsh advice for Kylie while wishing her well with her new addition to the Jenner-Kardashian family. Dina Manzo thinks it would serve everyone well for Kylie to portray pregnancy and motherhood accurately on her spin-off show.

“Having a baby at 20 is not all silk PJ’s & flower walls~Most kids don’t have the $ and support you’re fortunate enough to have.”

Manzo Believes That Kylie Jenner Has A Responsibility To Young Fans

Kylie Jenner has been hiding out for months in the hope of drumming up viewership for a new show that will feature the pregnancy that fans were dying to see. Since Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy was announced, her fans have been dying to get a peek at her, but she stayed almost in hiding to whip up interest. Manzo doesn’t seem impressed.

Former RHONJ star Dina Manzo isn’t impressed and reminds Kylie that this is real life and not a reality show.

“Fame like that comes with responsibility to young fans.”

Manzo continued, saying that she wasn’t trying to be judgmental, but instead, she was trying to inject some realism into the situation.

“For the very few people that are being negative A) I really meant my congratulations, a birth is always special and B) Talk to me when you’re a parent lol.”

Manzo explains that when she had Lexi at 22, she was in a panic.

“I was freaking out,” she said.

Kylie Jenner Has Been Hiding During Her Pregnancy To Whip Up Interest

While some may think it’s extreme to hide out for almost nine months to promote a show, Kylie Jenner is looking forward to cashing in on her pregnancy and her baby, reports the Sun. A source is saying that Kylie Jenner hasn’t been alone, as she has been with her family and a camera crew which practically lives with her.

“She’s had cameras on her non-stop at home. What people don’t know is that Kylie is avoiding the public for a good reason. She is at home filming her pregnancy in hopes of locking in a second season of her reality show, Life of Kylie.”

Prior to hiding out during her pregnancy, it was unclear whether Kylie would get another season for her show, but her stealth pregnancy has whipped up interest.