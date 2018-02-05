ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Episode 6 Brings Krystal Drama, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Paris Trip Gets Intense

New Bachelor spoilers are out for Monday’s episode that features Arie Luyendyk Jr. on his trip to Paris, France, with his final 10 women. Both viewers and the other bachelorettes have been bristling over Krystal Nielson’s presence and spoilers indicate that things will come to a head during the February 5 show. What new teasers have emerged breaking down what’s ahead?

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will take Lauren Burnham on an individual date. Six women go on a group excursion and there is a two-on-one involving Kendall Long and Krystal Nielson. In addition, Jacqueline Trumbull goes on a one-on-one and over the course of the Week 6 show, things will get intense and competitive as jealous feelings brew among Arie’s women.

According to ABC, Arie and Lauren Burnham will have some awkward moments during their first one-on-one together. Their outing, which starts with a boat ride down the Seine River which leads into a Paris tour and a dinner, starts out slowly and Bachelor spoilers note that Burnham will struggle to open up to Luyendyk.

An ABC spoiler preview teases that several of the other ladies will watch Arie and Lauren head off and hop into their boat and this sparks plenty of jealousy. During dinner, Bachelor spoilers note that Burnham will share a secret with Luyendyk and it’s big enough to have her concerned about whether it will be a deal-breaker for Arie.

Could this secret of Lauren’s be related to her former engagement to minor league hockey player Chris Crane, detailed recently on Reality Steve’s blog? The spoiler guru indicates that Lauren and Chris got engaged in July 2016 and were set to wed in July 2017, but the two split in December 2016. While the network may tease that this could be a problem for Luyendyk, Bachelor spoilers hint that Burnham gets the rose on this date.

The group date revolves around having the women practice to perform at Moulin Rouge and Bachelor spoilers reveal that the women will get quite competitive when they learn that one bachelorette will dance with Arie during the evening performance. It looks as if Bekah Martinez may score that opportunity with Luyendyk and Chelsea Roy will be particularly agitated over how things go during this outing.

The two-on-one date is a dramatic one every season and Bachelor spoilers share that this one is no exception. Kendall and Krystal will reportedly argue with one another during dinner and previews show that they will have to navigate a maze at the chateau where they go with Arie. Nielson is determined to get the rose, and the other women back at the hotel are worried that she might succeed.

People shares a preview showing Lauren and Tia Booth talking about Krystal and they are concerned that Kendall won’t be able to make enough of an impression on Luyendyk to stick around over Nielson as their Bachelor journey continues. Fans, and the other bachelorettes, will rejoice when Arie reportedly makes a dramatic decision that eliminates Krystal and leads to a kiss for Kendall atop the Eiffel Tower.

Jacqueline Trumbull gets a date during the Week 6 show too, but Bachelor spoilers detail that her plans for the future will leave Luyendyk wondering whether they are headed in the same direction. Previews hint that she might not get a rose, meaning that she would head home at the end of the date. However, Reality Steve’s spoilers were recently modified to reference Jacqueline’s date and he says she does get a rose.

Will a new frontrunner emerge as the February 5 show plays out? Reality Steve’s spoilers for Season 22 do indicate that things are going to get wild in the episodes ahead and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose ceremony ultimately may not signal the end of his love story. Viewers will be buzzing about the chaos ahead and it sounds as if the Week 6 show airing Monday night during ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season will be intense.