Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys NYC Vacation With Penelope And North West, Makes No Mention Of Kylie’s Baby News

As her youngest sister announced the newest addition to the Kardashian klan, Kourtney Kardashian was on the other side of the country.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, 20-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner finally announced both her pregnancy and the birth of her first child, a little girl, on her Instagram page. Jenner called the pregnancy “the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience.”

And as many of her other family members like Kim, Kris, and Khloe congratulated the lipkit creator on their own social media pages, Kylie’s eldest sister has been radio silent. On her Snapchat yesterday, the 38-year-old shared a photo of the Essex Hotel in New York City along with an image of an ice rink.

According to TMZ, Kardashian, her daughter Penelope, and her niece North West enjoyed a skating session in Central Park to the song “Redbone” by Childish Gambino.

Then on Instagram, Kardashian shared a photo with fans of herself, North, and Penelope along with the caption “Kourtney & Co.” The reality star tagged herself at Tiffany’s where she enjoyed the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with the girls.

Within just a day of being posted, Kourtney’s photo received over 2 million likes and 7,000 comments from her 60 million plus followers. Many of her fans found it cool that Kourtney was literally having breakfast at Tiffany’s and they let her know in the comments.

“Such a great mom and auntie. Breakfast at Tiffany’s!”

“Northie and Penelope look so cute, lucky kids,” another chimed in.

Kourtney & Co. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:30am PST

But a few of Kourtney’s other followers couldn’t help but wonder why she was in New York when Kylie just had a baby.

“No support for Kylie?” one fan asked.

On her Twitter page, Kardashian has also made no mention of Kylie’s recent baby news. Her last post on the social media platform came on February 2 with a photo of herself and a link to her weekend playlist. In another post on the same day, Kourtney also shared one of her mom’s Super Bowl recipes with followers.

The only other sibling to remain silent on Kylie’s pregnancy is Rob Kardashian. While he does not have an Instagram page at the moment, the 30-year-old has remained silent about the news on his Twitter page but did retweet a “Happy Superbowl” tweet yesterday.

It may only be a matter of time until Kourtney breaks her silence but fans will have to wait and see.