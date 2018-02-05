‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus Continue Feud After Javi Marroquin Speaks Out

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are still feuding. The pair, who were both romantically linked to Javi Marroquin, have made no secret that they do not like each other and seemingly have no problem airing their dirty laundry via social media.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine, after Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus had each revealed they would no longer be talking about each other online, things got heated via Twitter yet again between the Teen Mom 2 stars. As many fans will remember, things turned rocky between the two after DeJesus began dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Since that time, Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry have seemingly had no problem talking about each other on social media. However, things went from bad to worse after Briana and Javi announced their split, and Marroquin went on Lowry’s podcast. During the podcast, Javi and Kailyn talked about Briana, and Lowry didn’t hold back when she revealed that the two could never put their disagreements behind them and be friends after all that has been said and done.

After the podcast, the Teen Mom 2 stars were at each others throats on Twitter, with Briana revealing her upset with Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin speaking about her in such a public way. Later, Javi flew to Florida to be with Briana during her extensive plastic surgery. However, Javi soon left with Briana’s ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, showed up. Soon after the drama, Javi made a very public apology to Kailyn, revealing that he should have more respect for the mother of his child, and that should extend to his significant other as well.

Now, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are calling each other out on Twitter again. DeJesus tweeted to her Teen Mom 2 co-star telling her to stop talking about her. Lowry responded by calling DeJesus a “hypocrite,” revealing that Briana had been talking about her, her ex-boyfriend, her children, and her parents. “What’s the problem Briana? You can’t even get out of bed,” Kailyn added, slamming the reality star for getting plastic surgery.

Eventually, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus stopped the conversation that seemed to be going nowhere, and DeJesus deleted the tweets from her account. While things seemed to have calmed down again, Teen Mom 2 fans are just waiting for the next big blowout between the women.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV with new episodes later this year.