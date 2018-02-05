Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez At 2018 Super Bowl, ‘I Love You!’

One year after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially confirmed that they’re dating, the couple are most definitely still going strong. JLo just couldn’t seem to hold back her feelings for A-Rod while the couple soaked up the atmosphere at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the weekend. Jennifer repeatedly showed her love for her man both on and off the stage.

Amid taking to the stage as part of DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert on February 3, Lopez had nothing but praise for the former baseball player, even telling him how much she loves him while introducing her latest single.

“It’s crazy,” Lopez said of her year-long relationship with the athlete in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we’re at professionally, as well as personally.”

“Just things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way,” the mom of two then continued. “We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other.”

Lopez then alluded to the couple’s first anniversary of dating by admitting that so much has changed for both of them in the past 12 months, as it was only a year ago January that she was alleged to be getting pretty cozy with rapper Drake after they were spotted out and about together multiple times in late 2016 and early 2017.

“So much has changed in a year, in a sense, for each of us individually, and we’re just really happy,” gushed JLo when asked about A-Rod, adding that “it’s a good time.”

But it wasn’t just in interviews where the Shades of Blue actress — who was recently slammed by fans for sharing what appeared to be a heavily photoshopped image while posing for fashion brand GUESS — was showing off her love for her man at the Super Bowl this weekend.

The star also spoke of her relationship while on stage on February 3, confirming that her new single “Us” is about her romance with Rodriguez.

Before performing the dance song live for the very first time, according to Refinery29, Lopez told fans who gathered to see her in Minnesota, “We’ve been together for one year today.”

“I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby this song’s for you,” she continued while on stage the night before the Super Bowl, which Radar Online is claiming she was allegedly paid close to $1 million for.

JLo then told A-Rod, who was watching the star from the audience, “I love you.”

Alex later returned the favor while speaking about Jennifer to Entertainment Tonight while the couple spent some time together in Minnesota for the 2018 Super Bowl, noting that he thinks his girlfriend of a year is “great” and “fun.”

“You know she’s great, she’s fun and, like we say, she’s like everyone’s boss around here,” he joked of Jennifer.

Lopez and Rodriguez haven’t exactly kept their romance much of a secret over the past year, as they regularly share sweet photos of themselves and their children – Jennifer is the mom to 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Alex is the dad to 13-year-old Natasha and 9-year-old Ella – across social media.

Jennifer shared an adorable photo of the family spending some quality time together at a basketball game in January, proving that their kids get along just as well as they do.

The snap showed the couple sitting with their kids while Ella and Emme shared a sweet hug as they all sat together in the stands, which JLo captioned, “Great time at the Laker game with the kiddies last night!!!”