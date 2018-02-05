Leah Messer Hints She Could Be Healed From Two Divorces: Would This ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Marry Again?

Leah Messer has focused on her Teen Mom 2 career, her schooling in West Virginia, and her three daughters. Fans of the Teen Mom 2 star know that she has tried to make her marriages work over the past couple of years, as she worked on her marriage to Corey Simms after she revealed that she had cheated on him with an ex-boyfriend. Messer also wanted to work on her marriage to Jeremy Calvert, but he shut the door before she could get control of her depression and anxiety. Now, it sounds like she’s working on her issues. Kailyn Lowry’s podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, is now revealing that people have moved on from issues if they are able to talk about them.

According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now sharing this sentiment on her Twitter timeline and it sounds like she’s ready to discuss things from her past. Of course, her entire life has been shared on Teen Mom 2 so it’s possible that she has already shared many things with fans that are too personal. However, there were probably issues in relation to the two divorces that she didn’t share with the viewers on the show. It’s possible that she has struggled with emotional issues that were not featured on the show.

“When you can tell your story & it doesn’t make you cry, you know you have healed,” Lindsie revealed on social media, something that Leah retweeted with her fans.

When Leah Messer was filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion special last year, Dr. Drew hinted that she and Jeremy Calvert could be getting back together. However, Leah was quick to reveal that perhaps Dr. Drew was jumping the gun. They both said it was awkward to talk about, but it’s possible that they are now over the awkward phase and can comfortably talk about how it’s not meant to be them together. Leah has called Jeremy’s work toxic and she has no interest in going back into that routine. As for a possible third marriage, Messer hasn’t been clear about her plans, but she has said that she has no interest in settling down in a serious relationship at this time. A wedding could be possible if she found the right man.

Leah Messer is currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2 and has hinted that dating could be part of her storyline.