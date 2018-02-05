Bella Thorne Goes Makeup-Free Wearing Silk Camisole During Driving Lesson

Bella Thorne was photographed makeup-free and looking very casual for a driving lesson in Los Angeles on Saturday. The former Disney went bra-less, wearing a fuchsia-colored silk camisole and baggy distressed jeans with bejeweled embellishments. Her hair was in a messy bun with wisps of hair falling to the sides. Her snakeskin boots were shown in some of the photos, which were black with a large white stripe on the outside.

The Daily Mail captured the images, as seen in a tweet below.

According to the report, Thorne is conquering her fear of getting behind the wheel. She passed her driving test in 2015 when she was 18-years-old, but after her father was fatally killed in a motorcycle accident in 2007, she refrained from driving.

Bella was seen in the driver’s seat as an instructor sat next to her. It’s unknown if she was driving to brush up her skills or if it was work-related for filming a project. A camera crew was set up near the area, the Daily Mail reports.

The actress told Seventeen magazine in 2015 that prior to passing her driving test, she didn’t feel mature enough to accept the responsibility of “perhaps taking someone’s life” should a tragic auto accident occur.

Bella Thorne was only 9 when her father died, and it eventually put the family in poverty. She said being on food stamps and having a family that was going through hardship pushed her that much harder to be a success. She explained that it’s a different kind of hunger when you want to see your family “eat.”

In 2015, Bella purchased a Porsche for herself but had a friend drive her around in it. Maybe with the driving lessons she’s taking and slowly overcoming her fear of operating a vehicle, she’ll be driving herself around.

When it comes to Thorne’s fashion, she posts a number of chic selfies on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing polka-dotted underwear with a black crop sweater on Sunday with the caption, “Football + scripts = Sunday.”

Other photos Bella Thorne posts have her wearing different shades of hair, including her normal red color, as well as blonde and pink. She’s a star who likes to experiment with different styles and share the look with her 17 million followers.