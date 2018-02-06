Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Wedding War With Eugenie, Camilla Parker Bowles Gets ‘Nasty’ [Rumors]

Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly have been involved in a royal feud even before Markle became engaged to Prince Harry. There were even reports that Camilla was conducting a “smear campaign” against Meghan, horrifying Harry, as the Inquisitr reported. With Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry announced and their wedding plans commenced, Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie are rumored to have joined what’s described as a “nasty” wedding war.

Camilla Parker Bowles Blamed For Bride Battles

Blame for these wedding wars goes to Camilla, who reportedly has decided to aim at Meghan and use Princess Eugenie as a royal weapon. With Kate Middleton also involved, Yahoo reported that the nasty rumors are heating up about the royal feud.

“All eyes are on the royal family this year as they prepare for not one, but two weddings, and… serious feathers are being ruffled as the bride wars begin.”

First a conflict occurred about the wedding dates, with Eugenie’s father admitting that trying to schedule his daughter’s wedding was “complicated.” After an alleged battle over the schedule, Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry is planned for May 19.

Eugenie just announced that she will wed her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on October 12, according to Access Online, which revealed that the weddings are planned for the exact same venue. That coincidence reportedly has heated up the already bitter bride battles.

Meghan and Prince Harry have planned to hold their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. That is exactly the same place that Eugenie and Jack want to use to tie the knot. With the conflict reportedly in part resulting from the same location, Camilla is on Team Eugenie as the wedding wars heat up, and Parker Bowles reportedly is furious that the princess is being “overshadowed” by Meghan and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Pushed To Side By Camilla Parker Bowles

Even though Markle is Parker Bowles’ future daughter-in-law, Camilla reportedly is ignoring Meghan. Instead, Parker Bowles reportedly is focused on assisting Eugenie with her wedding plans, according to an insider quoted by Yahoo. Camilla has always felt sorry for the princess because she and her Beatrice didn’t get official roles within the royal family, explained the source.

“To see Meghan Markle, who Camilla says doesn’t even have any royal or aristocratic blood, swoop in and move ahead of [Princess Eugenie] in the royal family has really made [Parker Bowles] see red.”

Although it’s not known if Prince Harry is aware of his mother-in-law’s attitude, Meghan does have one member of the royal family on her side. Kate Middleton reportedly has decided to help Markle, but that’s caused an already heated feud to get “nasty,” a source told New Idea.

Kate Middleton Joins Royal Wedding Wars, Horrifies Camilla

With Kate on Team Meghan, the battle of the brides recently became visible when Middleton, Markle, Camilla, and Eugenie all went to St. George’s Chapel at the same time to plan the wedding days, according to the source.

“Things are getting nasty behind the scenes at the palace, as Camilla has raised the stakes in her feud against Kate and Meghan Markle, teaming up with Princess Eugenie in a war of the weddings.”

Parker Bowles reportedly was accompanying Princess Eugenie, while Kate was with Meghan, and the timing couldn’t have been worse during the women’s visit to the chapel. Camilla was “horrified” to encounter Middleton and Markle, added the insider.

As to why Kate was with Meghan, Middleton has taken on the role of “mentor” to Markle, according to Good Morning America. Consequently, Meghan has been getting help planning her wedding from her future sister-in-law.

When Kate and Meghan encountered Parker Bowles and the princess, they reportedly attempted to be polite. But Camilla apparently didn’t try to hide her feelings.

Camilla Parker Bowles Attacks Meghan Markle In Public Spat

The royal family has a tradition of appearing cool, calm, and collected in public. While Kate and Meghan lived up to that protocol, Parker Bowles unleashed her views, said the insider. The 70-year-old told Markle that she strongly disapproved of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, even involving Harry for agreeing to have the nuptials in the chapel.

“When they came face-to-face, Camilla really let Meghan have it. She told her she thought it was atrocious she and Harry were ruining Eugenie’s wedding plans.”

Parker Bowles asserted that Harry “should have known that Eugenie had always wanted to marry at St. George’s chapel,” added the insider. In addition, Harry and Meghan allegedly forced the princess to change her wedding date from September to October, with the delay adding to the reasons for Camilla’s hostility.

Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly is so jealous of Meghan Markle’s popularity that she’s trying to get Kate Middleton and Meghan to feud. Alastair Grant / AP Images

Camilla Parker Bowles Wants Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle To Feud

Kate Middleton and Camilla have been involved in a “bitter rivalry” for some time, according to the insider. Consequently, Middleton reportedly sees Parker Bowles’ battle with Markle as a chance to even the score. However, Camilla is doing her best to stir up trouble between Kate and Meghan, said the source.

“Camilla will stop at nothing to cause trouble between Kate and Meghan. [Parker Bowles] is jealous of Kate and Meghan’s rising popularity.”

Camilla allegedly tried to tell Middleton that Markle had stolen her staff. However, Parker Bowles was reportedly the one who got a staff member reassigned from serving as Kate’s communications officer to Meghan’s first royal assistant.