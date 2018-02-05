Jax Taylor Sparks Rumors On Instagram, Did He And Brittany Cartwright Get Engaged Or Married?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright sparked major rumors on Instagram over the weekend.

After enjoying time at Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, for Brittany Cartwright’s birthday, the Vanderpump Rules couple shared a photo of themselves sitting on a bench in the park with what appeared to be a wedding band on Jax Taylor’s finger.

On February 4, the Celebrity Insider shared details of the couple’s latest photo, revealing that fans are now wondering if the couple secretly tied the knot. As the outlet explained, Jax Taylor has been wearing a band on his finger for some time and his latest Instagram photo isn’t the only sighting.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t confirmed any news of a wedding, or even plans to get married, there is a slight possibility that they already wed. After all, less than two months ago, Taylor confirmed on Twitter that he and Cartwright were headed to The Castle Post in Kentucky, which he confirmed was where Cartwright wanted to get married.

Months before their visit to The Castle Post, Brittany Cartwright spoke to Life & Style magazine about her desire for a fairy tale wedding at the Kentucky castle and confirmed she would like to get married during the winter.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear to be quite happy at the moment but on the currently airing episodes of Vanderpump Rules, they have been seen at odds due to Taylor’s affair with Faith Stowers and his shocking conversation with her after their hookup. As fans will recall, Taylor blasted Cartwright to Stowers after sleeping with her and said he would never, ever marry Cartwright. He also said that he didn’t want to have kids with her and claimed he wasn’t sexually attracted to her.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.