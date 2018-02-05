Gisele Bundchen Embraces Tom Brady After Super Bowl, Quarterback On Verge Of Tears

Losing a Super Bowl is never easy, but when you have the arms of an international supermodel to fall into, it makes things a little bit easier. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t pull out a victory last night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, and Gisele Bundchen was just as upset as her husband.

According to For the Win, Gisele shared a family photo on her Instagram page this morning of she and Tom’s children hugging him shortly after the game ended. It appears as if the Brady family went behind the scenes to greet Tom, who had changed into a sweatshirt but was still sporting his eye black.

The model can be seen wrapping an arm around Tom’s neck who has bent his head down into her shoulder. Children Vivian and Benjamin surrounded their parents on either side and are pulled into the family embrace while still sporting their Patriots beanies.

After congratulating the Eagles on their victory and commenting on the intense game, Gisele then spoke highly of her husband, who will celebrate their nine-year anniversary in just a few weeks.

“Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever [sic] day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you,” she captioned the photo.

Gisele always captions her photos first in English, then in Portuguese. Fans from across the globe commented in their own native languages, supporting the famous family.

What fans are noticing most about the photo is the look of sadness on Tom’s face. The quarterback is noticeably upset and is finding comfort in the arms of his family. Some commenters on the photo even suggested he was either crying or on the verge of tears.

“Pats have no reason to hang their heads, they played a great competitive game,” one fan commented.

“He looks so sad, you deserved the win Tom,” another added.

The photo has garnered over 700,000 likes in just two hours, with 9,000 comments from supportive Patriots fans.

❤️ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 3, 2018 at 11:27am PST

Gisele has also recently supported her husband after Tom came under fire for a Facebook documentary that showed he and his son sharing a kiss on the lips. The kiss sparked controversy online, with many claiming Tom’s kiss with his son lasted too long and was inappropriate. Others felt it was disturbing that Tom asked his son for a second kiss after claiming the first wasn’t long enough.

As the Inquisitr reported Saturday, Gisele was reportedly outraged over the comments regarding her husband and son and said there was nothing wrong with the kiss.