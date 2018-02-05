Piers Morgan Brutally Slams Kylie Jenner’s Baby Reveal: ‘It’s Like Scientology’

On Sunday, Feb. 4, Kylie Jenner finally confirmed her pregnancy and announced that she gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1. The 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul posted a touching video on YouTube, which documented her pregnancy journey as narrated by her friends and family. While fans and celebrities alike jumped on the baby news with excitement, Good Morning Britain host and Kardashian-critic Piers Morgan threw some sarcastic remarks.

In his morning show on Monday, Piers Morgan had to comment on the trending topic of the day: Kylie Jenner’s baby reveal. According to Express UK, the British host was visibly not too enthusiastic about the news and shaded the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan.

“Whatever that kid’s name is, you’re 20 seconds into the world and you’re already on [television],” Piers Morgan commented while watching Kylie’s 11-minute video.

“That baby is now marketable all over the world and it’s now a brand enhancement.”

When she announced her baby girl’s birth on Instagram, Kylie Jenner stated that there was no “gotcha moment” and her reveal was in no way a paid deal. However, Piers Morgan called the move a publicity stunt. The journalist went as far as comparing it to Scientology, a controversial religious group dubbed by many as a cult.

“It’s like Scientology and there’s no way out. How do you get out if you’re a baby?”

This hasn’t been the first time for Piers Morgan to openly blast the Kardashians. In May 2017, the Sun reported that Piers called the reality show family as talentless and “useless” on Good Morning Britain.

“I fell for it for quite a while, I was duped… We need to be better as a world than idolizing these cretinous individuals,” Piers Morgan remarked.

“They don’t have any discernible talent between them — they are the most idolized people on the planet. They are useless, vacuous wastrels.”

More recently, the critic once again had a mouthful to say against Kim Kardashian. When the 36-year-old KUWTK star posted a nude photo of herself on Instagram last month, Piers couldn’t resist calling her out.

“Oh put them away, for goodness sake,” Piers tweeted in response to Kim’s raunchy snaps.

He also talked about his disgust over Kim Kardashian’s nudes on his morning show. While women in Hollywood have been actively campaigning against sexual abuse, Piers Morgan commented that the reality star doesn’t contribute to the whole Time’s Up movement.

“Time should be up for Miss Kardashian. I don’t know what she adds to the movement really. The only thing moving is her breasts. It’s reassuring isn’t it that some things never change.”

Kim Kardashian responded to Piers’ diss by adding him to her “hate list,” the Daily Mail reported. Early this month, the mom-of-three posted a clip on IG Stories showing a chart of people she plans to send her new perfumes to. On one side, written on blue Post-its, are names of people she has had a feud with over the years. Aside from Piers Morgan, the other celebrities included are Taylor Swift, Naya Rivera, Blac Chyna, and Wendy Williams.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has yet to respond to Piers Morgan’s latest tirade against Kylie Jenner.