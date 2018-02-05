Sarah Ferguson Will Be Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding After All

Sarah Ferguson will be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding, despite reports that Harry’s aunt had been left off the guest list, The Daily Mail is reporting.

As The Inquisitr reported on Sunday, rumors had swirled that Harry’s aunt would not be invited to the wedding. The reasons for the supposed snub depended on whom you asked, but the general idea seemed to be that Sarah has not always been a particularly big fan of royal protocol and decorum. In short, said the reports, Harry was concerned that his aunt wouldn’t respect the royal couple’s privacy.

As it turns out, however, rumors of Sarah’s exclusion are just that: rumors. As least, according to the latest, uh, rumors.

Citing unnamed “royal sources,” the Mail claims that Fergie’s name is on the guest list. The sources claim that Sarah will be attendance of the royal ceremonies for “at least part of the day.” In case you’re confused by this statement: British weddings – at least, if the family has money – can be day-long affairs, and this particular one will likely consist of three parts. The wedding will be early in the day (likely the morning), followed by a luncheon with the Queen, and then an “intimate, evening reception,” according to Delish. Sarah may be invited to one, two, or all three of those events.

So why the royal change of heart? According to The Express, the invitation is being given out “in a bid to heal family ties.”

Way back in the middle 1990’s, Sarah famously divorced Prince Andrew, Harry’s uncle (brother of Harry’s dad, Prince Charles). Harry was, of course, just an adolescent at the time, and too young to be caught up in family drama. Nevertheless, Sarah’s behavior before, during, and after the divorce put her at odds with the Windsors. She burned through money and jewelry; she branched out into commercial interests (including a gig as a Weight Watchers spokesperson); and appeared in a reality-TV show.

So disgusted were the Windsors by her behavior that she wasn’t invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Instead, she says, she flew off to Thailand and took solace in the jungle.

However, Sarah’s daughter, the 27-year-old Eugenie, Princess of York, recently announced her engagement, bringing Sarah and Andrew’s side of the family back into the royal spotlight.