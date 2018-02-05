Melissa McCarthy Unveils ‘Life Of The Party’ Movie On ‘Ellen,’ Flaunts 75-Lb Weight Loss From Special Diet

Melissa McCarthy has attracted a growing group of fans for years with her comedic skills as an actress. McCarthy also has become known for her success in losing 75 pounds with a ketogenic diet. Now a new movie, which Melissa previewed on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show February 5, is giving the star a chance to show off both her weight loss and her talents as a comedienne.

From challenging ghosts in Ghostbusters to playing Lorelai Gilmore’s best friend Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls, McCarthy is known for her versatility. In Life Of The Party, Melissa plays a mother named Deanna who boldly decides to head back to college, reported Entertainment Weekly.

McCarthy is enthusiastic about the opportunity to show a woman in her 40s who despite challenges such as a divorce has the courage to press the “Reset” button on her life for an educational opportunity. In addition to Melissa, Life Of The Party features Matt Walsh as her husband and Molly Gordon as her daughter.

The movie gives McCarthy the opportunity to work again with her real life husband, Ben Falcone, who also is her writing partner. Falcone directed the comedy. In addition, he and Melissa produced Life Of The Party through their company, On The Day.

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone teamed up for a movie, “Life Of The Party.” John Salangsang / Invision for FIJI/AP Images

“I really like the idea of showing somebody challenging herself and reinventing herself at my age. Because why not?!”

In addition to Ben, Melissa had the opportunity to work again with Maya Rudolph, famed as McCarthy’s co-star on Bridesmaids. Rudolph portrays McCarthy’s best friend on Life Of The Party.

Warner Brothers shared a look at one of the movie posters on Instagram.

In addition to reuniting with her co-star, Melissa returned to campus for Life Of The Party. Although she went to Southern Illinois University, she didn’t graduate. But McCarthy hasn’t given up hope, joking that when she’s 92, she might “just roll into class” and finish her degree.

Visiting Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Melissa offered a first look at the trailer for Life of the Party and also joked about her new Golden Retriever dogs. McCarthy showed her sense of humor in admitting that the dogs are pretty, but not the brightest in the litter.

Life Of The Party will give theater audiences something to party about starting on May 11. In addition to McCarthy, Life Of The Party stars Gillian Jacobs, Julie Bowen, Stephen Root, Jackie Weaver, Jessie Ennis, Adria Arjona, Debby Ryan, and Jimmy O. Yang.

During her visit to the Ellen Show, Melissa revealed her 75-pound weight loss in a bold print jacket over a tailored white blouse with a collar that framed her face. McCarthy has become known for creating her own style line for women of all sizes and shapes, as the Inquisitr reported.

Melissa has called her 75-pound weight loss the “best thing” that she has ever done for herself. She chose a high fat, low carb ketogenic diet that allows moderate amounts of protein. McCarthy also exercises regularly. And as shown by her success in maintaining her weight loss, Melissa has prioritized staying on her diet and exercising.

When it comes to her film role in Life Of The Party, however, McCarthy will be showing off her 75-pound weight loss in clothes more suited to a college girl than a sophisticated actress. 411 Mania reported that the new movie will show Melissa taking the journey from a “dedicated housewife” to a college senior ready to party at the same college and class as her daughter. McCarthy’s character even renames herself.

“Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna [played by Melissa McCarthy] –now going by Dee Rock – embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms.”

McCarthy co-wrote the Life Of The Party screenplay with Ben Falcone, according to Female First. Others on the Life Of The Party production team include Chris Henchy, Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Michael Disco, and David Siegel. Director of photography is Julio Macat, while the production was designed by Rusty Smith. Brian Olds edited, while costume design credits go to Louise Mingenbach.