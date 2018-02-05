‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13: Gretchen Rossi and Heather Dubrow Could Return

Meghan King Edmonds’ exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County has reportedly caused major behind the scenes trouble with her co-stars.

According to a new report, Meghan King Edmonds decided to quit the Bravo TV reality series after the network offered her a part-time role for the series’ upcoming 13th season. As a source explained, it was all or nothing for the soon-to-be mommy of three and now, producers have been left to recast her role.

While Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge made amends at the end of Season 12, Gunvalson’s alleged complaints about Edmonds being a pain in the butt to film with reportedly upset her co-star.

“Vicki’s talking bad about Meghan really set Tarma off, again, a source told Radar Online on February 5. “Tamra will always stick up for Meghan because she didn’t feel the same way Vicki felt about her.”

Although the two women were at odds for some time, they are reportedly okay at the present time and as Bravo TV continues to be on the hunt for new ladies, they are reportedly hoping that they can convince their friends to join the show. As the insider explained, they would rather have women they already know come aboard than be forced to welcome new cast members to their group.

According to Radar Online, both Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin are on the verge of getting the boot from The Real Housewives of Orange County, which will leave three empty spots for new ladies. However, while there have been rumors of new women joining the show already, the report claimed Bravo TV hadn’t selected anyone officially.

The report also suggested that the network could be thinking of bringing back a couple of former cast members, including Gretchen Rossi and Heather Dubrow, to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13. As and well know, Rossi has remained in close contact with Vicki Gunvalson in the years since she left the show after Season 8. As for Dubrow, she’s stayed close to Judge.

No word yet on when the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, will return to Bravo TV for Season 13.