Tia Mowry Wears Bikini While Displaying Growing Baby Bump

Tia Mowry shared a photo on Instagram in celebration of the 2018 Super Bowl on Sunday in which she wore a cute bikini that showed off her growing baby bump. The Sister, Sister actress was in her backyard in Los Angeles when the snap was taken. She struck a playful pose for the image and captioned it with the hashtags #superbowl #sunday #poolvibes #california #love, and let fans know where her swimwear came from.

Mowry had on a blue and pink-patterned bikini top with long sleeves and matching bottoms. She got the fashionable ensemble from B-Fyne and appears to be the ENIKO bikini, which is sold out. It normally sells for $159.99. The style looks great on Tia.

Fans were impressed with Tia Mowry’s photo and raved at how great she looks.

“You look amazing,” commented one.

“Stunningly beautiful!!” a fan wrote.

“You look amazing. You have that mommy glow,” another remarked.

“Gorgeous baby bump xx,” one more added.

A lot more agreed that Tia Mowry looks sensational as she celebrates her growing baby bump. Last week she posted a makeup-free photo in a bikini sharing with fans another snap of her pregnant body. She’s loving every minute of this journey, and so are her 4.6 million followers.

As reported by People magazine, this is Mia Towry’s second pregnancy and it proved to be a difficult journey in getting there. She told the magazine that she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, had infertility issues before conceiving their baby daughter on the way. The 39-year-old star and lifestyle blogger shared that it had been seven years since her last pregnancy because she didn’t think she wanted another child. She’s also mother to 6-year-old son, Cree Taylor.

Mowry says she and her husband tried for a long time to get pregnant again, admitting it was hard. She was unwilling to give up, however. The pair are ecstatic they’re expecting a second child. Tia went on to say that it’s unknown if she’ll be able to conceive again, so she’s taking the time to enjoy this pregnancy. During her first pregnancy, she was afraid to do anything over concerns she might harm the baby in some way, but this time she’s moving more, dancing, and is embracing every moment.

Not only are Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict looking forward to the arrival of their daughter, but so is their son. Mowry revealed that Cree is very thoughtful, asking her if she’s eaten and wants to know how his baby sister is doing inside her tummy. At a recent parent-teacher conference, Cree was praised for being so considerate at his young age.